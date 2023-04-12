Philips Hue Starter Kits are half price in the Currys Epic Deals

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Interested in smart lighting? Philips Hue is one of the best smart bulb (opens in new tab) brands to choose, due to its wide variety of bulbs for every area of your house. From indoor strips and standing floor lamps to outdoor bars and wall lights, Philips Hue has everything you could possibly want to begin your smart home or add to your existing light collection.

Whatever you’re looking for, you’re in luck as Philips Hue lighting is currently discounted in the Currys Epic Deals sale, including 50% off the popular Philips Hue Starter Kit.

Originally priced at £129.99, the Philips Hue Starter Kit is now half price at Currys, so shoppers can pick it up for just £64.99. This is one of the best Philips Hue Starter Kit deals (opens in new tab) we’ve seen this year, and it’s the ideal kit if you’re adding smart lighting to your home.

The Philips Hue Starter Kit comes with two white & colour ambiance LED smart bulbs and the Hue Bridge. Once the bulbs are set up, they can be easily controlled via the Philips Hue app and with simple voice commands, as they’re compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit.

With Philips Hue smart bulbs, you can choose from 16 million colours and sync your lights with your TV and speakers to set the mood. The app or Hue Bridge lets you create and customise routines, and if you decide to add more Philips Hue bulbs to your home in the future, you can easily add this to your set-up. In the Currys Epic Deals, this deal is available on B22 (opens in new tab) and E27 (opens in new tab) bulb fittings.

To view the Philips Hue Starter Kit deal at Currys, click the link above or keep reading for more cheap Philips Hue deals (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Starter Kit with Twin Pack LED Smart Bulb & Bridge: £129.99 , £64.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Get the Philips Hue Starter Kit for half price in the Currys Epic Deals sale. The kit comes with two B22 bulbs and the Hue Bridge, the latter of which communicates with your smart lighting and the Philips Hue app to keep everything working smoothly. With plenty of brightness and colours to choose from and fun features to try, this starter kit is ideal if you want to create a smart home.

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue Lily White & Colour Ambiance LED Smart Outdoor Spotlight (Triple Pack): £319.99 , £219.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £100 on the Philips Hue Lily Outdoor Spotlight at Currys. Designed for outdoor use, the Philips Hue Lily is water and dust resistant, and enhances the look of your garden with its many colours and lighting effects. It’s one of the best Philips Hue outdoor lights available and is now just £219.99.

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue Play Light Bar Twin Pack & White & Colour Smart LED Lightstrip Bundle: £189.98 , £149.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

In the Currys Epic Deals, you can get 21% off the Philips Hue Play Light Bar & Lightstrip bundle. The bundle includes a black twin pack of the Philips Hue Play Light Bar and the Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Smart LED Lightstrip Plus in 2m. Both deliver powerful colourful light for the inside of your home. Some features will require the Hue Bridge which is sold separately.

If you’d rather shop on the Philips Hue website, you can currently get up to 25% off in the Philips Hue Easter sale (opens in new tab) from now until 17th April 2023. To get 25% off, all you have to do is add a Hue Bridge (worth £49.99) to your cart along with the other products in your order. This deal is also available on select products in the Currys Epic Deals – smart lighting for everyone!