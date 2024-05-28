Philips Hue announces 30% off smart lights in biggest and brightest sale yet

Known for its incredible range of smart lighting, Philips Hue has been a driving force for the entire smart home industry. We're huge fans at T3, meaning we even have our own best Philips Hue lights buying guide. That says a lot!

Over the weekend, Philips Hue surprised smart lighting fans by announcing its biggest and brightest sale yet. This means you can save a huge 30% when purchasing two or more promotional products, including a select range of Philips Hue smart bulbs, lamps, lightstrips and accessories. The sale lasts until Sunday 9th June and is subject to stock availability.

If you're on the look out for just one product, Philips has also reduced a number of smart lights in its 'last chance' sale. Check them out:

A60 – B22 smart bulb: was £49.99, now £35.99 at Philips Hue (save £15)

Use this B22 smart LED bulb in any standard bayonet fitting to get millions of shades of white and coloured light. With wireless dimming, this bulb lets you set the mood instantly.

ST72 Edison – B22 smart bulb: was £34.99, now £27.99 at Philips Hue (save £7)

The larger version of the elongated Edison-style filament bulb, this ST72 bulb features Bluetooth capability, a coiled filament and elegant amber coating for a modern take on a vintage design. Use with Bluetooth or pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock more smart lighting features.

Pillar double spotlight: was £159.99, now £95.99 at Philips Hue (save £64)

Use the Philips Hue White ambiance Pillar double spotlight in white to get warm-to-cool white light in any room of your home. Control instantly with Bluetooth or the included Hue dimmer switch or unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Philips Hue Bridge.

Remember you can save up to 30% when you mix and match a number of Philips Hue's smart lighting products.

Check out Philips Hue's full Bright Days sale outdoor spring sale