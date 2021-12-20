Perfect last minute Christmas gifts: get up to 50% off men's gift sets

Beauty gift sets are a classic Christmas gift for men, women and teens, and Amazon's Last Minute Christmas and Boxing Day deals are proving rather fruitful for picking up a Christmas gift set or too for less.

Right now at Amazon, you can save up to 56% on beauty gift sets from Montblanc, Lynx, Baylis & Harding, and more.

These are some of the biggest names in affordable and more luxury beauty, and are sure to make great gifts for anyone looking to pamper their hair, skin and nourish their wellbeing.

Or you could just buy them for yourself and spend the entirety of Christmas camped out in the bathroom (we would).

In this live Amazon beauty gift sets deal there's some beautiful gifts, including a divine-smelling Montblanc Explorer, which is one of the best fragrances for men, and Baylis & Harding The Fuzzy Duck Men's Hemp & Bergamot Bath & Shower Gift. The latter is a perfect beauty gift set for anyone who like a relaxing bath.

Here are our top picks from the Amazon's Christmas gift sets sale so far...

Montblanc Explorer EdP 60ml & Deodorant Stick 60ml Giftset: was £52, now £41.50 at Amazon Montblanc Explorer EdP 60ml & Deodorant Stick 60ml Giftset: was £52, now £41.50 at Amazon

Montblanc Explorer is an invitation to a fantastic journey, an irresistible call for adventure. Montblanc pays tribute to a theme to which it is closely linked: exploration. This new men's fragrance is a woody-aromatic eau de parfum with fresh green bergamot notes, contrasted by a rich vetiver and a woody patchouli. This fragrance is perfect for the gentleman who never stops exploring.

LYNX Black Duo Gift Set: was £25, now £11 at Amazon LYNX Black Duo Gift Set: was £25, now £11 at Amazon

An absolute winner of a gift. It’s the LYNX Black Duo Gift Set. Now upgraded with exclusive LYNX Wireless Earbuds and a charging case – for music lovers on the go! There’ll be no need to fake happiness when he unwraps this bad boy. Trust us. Teaming full-size LYNX Black Bodyspray and Bodywash together, the LYNX Black Duo & Wireless Earbuds Gift Set features our iconic, refreshing frozen pear and cedarwood scent that will help him have the confidence to be the best version of the only thing he can be.

Baylis & Harding The Fuzzy Duck Men's Hemp & Bergamot Bath & Shower Gift: was £10, now £6.30 at Amazon Baylis & Harding The Fuzzy Duck Men's Hemp & Bergamot Bath & Shower Gift: was £10, now £6.30 at Amazon

The warmth and density of hemp and smoky woods is combined with the softness of sandalwood and the sparkle of bergamot, grapefruit and ginger. For the ultimate new addictive, alluring scent. The 750ml bath & shower gel is a perfect stocking filler or secret Santa gift.