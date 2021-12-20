Perfect last minute Christmas gifts: get up to 50% off men's gift sets

There are some stunning beauty gift sets in Amazon's Last Minute Christmas Sale

Perfect last minute Christmas gifts
Beauty gift sets are a classic Christmas gift for men, women and teens, and Amazon's Last Minute Christmas and Boxing Day deals are proving rather fruitful for picking up a Christmas gift set or too for less. 

Right now at Amazon, you can save up to 56% on beauty gift sets from Montblanc, Lynx, Baylis & Harding, and more.

These are some of the biggest names in affordable and more luxury beauty, and are sure to make great gifts for anyone looking to pamper their hair, skin and nourish their wellbeing. 

Or you could just buy them for yourself and spend the entirety of Christmas camped out in the bathroom (we would). 

In this live Amazon beauty gift sets deal there's some beautiful gifts, including a divine-smelling Montblanc Explorer, which is one of the best fragrances for men, and Baylis & Harding The Fuzzy Duck Men's Hemp & Bergamot Bath & Shower Gift. The latter is a perfect beauty gift set for anyone who like a relaxing bath. 

Here are our top picks from the Amazon's Christmas gift sets sale so far... 

Montblanc Explorer EdP 60ml & Deodorant Stick 60ml Giftset: was £52, now £41.50 at Amazon

Montblanc Explorer EdP 60ml & Deodorant Stick 60ml Giftset: was £52, now £41.50 at Amazon
Montblanc Explorer is an invitation to a fantastic journey, an irresistible call for adventure. Montblanc pays tribute to a theme to which it is closely linked: exploration. This new men's fragrance is a woody-aromatic eau de parfum with fresh green bergamot notes, contrasted by a rich vetiver and a woody patchouli. This fragrance is perfect for the gentleman who never stops exploring.

View Deal
LYNX Black Duo Gift Set: was £25, now £11 at Amazon

LYNX Black Duo Gift Set: was £25, now £11 at Amazon
An absolute winner of a gift. It’s the LYNX Black Duo Gift Set. Now upgraded with exclusive LYNX Wireless Earbuds and a charging case – for music lovers on the go! There’ll be no need to fake happiness when he unwraps this bad boy. Trust us. Teaming full-size LYNX Black Bodyspray and Bodywash together, the LYNX Black Duo & Wireless Earbuds Gift Set features our iconic, refreshing frozen pear and cedarwood scent that will help him have the confidence to be the best version of the only thing he can be.

View Deal
Baylis & Harding The Fuzzy Duck Men's Hemp & Bergamot Bath & Shower Gift: was £10, now £6.30 at Amazon

Baylis & Harding The Fuzzy Duck Men's Hemp & Bergamot Bath & Shower Gift: was £10, now £6.30 at Amazon
The warmth and density of hemp and smoky woods is combined with the softness of sandalwood and the sparkle of bergamot, grapefruit and ginger. For the ultimate new addictive, alluring scent. The 750ml bath & shower gel is a perfect stocking filler or secret Santa gift.

View Deal
Baylis & Harding Citrus Lime & Mint Luxury Drinks Bottle Gift Set: was £14, now £9.45 at Amazon

Baylis & Harding Citrus Lime & Mint Luxury Drinks Bottle Gift Set: was £14, now £9.45 at Amazon
This sports collection with cooling formulas brings clean and zesty top notes of lime & bergamot that are expertly blended with woody base notes to create a truly refreshing fragrance. A perfect stocking filler or secret Santa gift, it contains a stylish water bottle, 50ml hair & body wash, 50ml face wash and a microfibre face cloth.

View Deal
Spencer Hart

As the Style and Travel Editor at T3, Spencer covers everything from clothes to cars and watches to hotels. Everything that's cool, stylish, and interesting, basically. He's been a part of T3 for over six years, and in that time covered every industry event known to man, from CES and MWC to the Geneva Motorshow and Baselworld. When he's not decorating his new home, he can be found messing around on an electric scooter, playing with luxury watches, or making sure his Instagram account looks perfect.

