Pact Coffee's spring collection is here, and it includes four new Bialetti Moka Pots

(Image credit: Pact Coffee)
By Lizzie Wilmot
As a part of its new collection, speciality roaster Pact Coffee has launched the Bialetti Moka Pot in four spring-inspired colours. 

Each pot costs £47.95 and buyers will also receive a free 250g tin of coffee, saving a total of £20. 

With spring almost here, you'll start to notice colour popping up here, there and everywhere. Nespresso has already treated us to a stunning collaboration with Liberty, and don't even get me started on the new Le Creuset spring designs. That's why I've been so excited to share this latest piece of news with you, especially if you love pastels and coffee as much as I do. 

As a part of its new collection, speciality roaster Pact Coffee has launched the Bialetti Moka Pot in four spring-inspired colours. Available in blue, pink, green or cream, it makes the perfect addition to any kitchen, especially if you like your appliances on display. The original Bialetti Moka Pot holds top spot in our best stove-top coffee percolator buying guide. 

Whilst Bialetti is its own brand, it will only deliver in Italy. Pact Coffee's collection allows those in the UK to purchase the Moka Pots. All four colours cost £47.95 and buyers will also receive a free 250g tin of coffee, saving a total of £20. 

Pact coffee spring

(Image credit: Pact Coffee)

The collection also includes two new ethically sourced and 100% speciality grade coffees. Fazenda Prazeres is a comforting, full-bodied dark roast with creamy notes of toffee and raisin, and Mushonyi is a juicy, fruity light roast with uplifting notes of blackcurrant and raspberry. Both coffees are both available in ground and wholebean, and as 125g and 250g tins. 

There's also a bundle available, featuring a Fellow Carter Move Mug and 125g tin of spring coffee. 

View and shop Pact Coffee's full spring collection on its website

Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest Home news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.

