Our favourite movies of 2023: available on Netflix, Disney+ and more

At T3 we're an eclectic bunch, covering the latest in technology, home and fitness -- so we all live rather different lives and love many different things. Especially when it comes to the best movies of 2023.

But being so eclectic (and so well travelled) we've put our eyes across many a movie this year. And while we'll agree to disagree on the best-of-best, here are the best films of 2023 according to T3's staff -- future classics, hidden gems and blockbusters that you might have missed and are certainly worth a watch. It was a struggle but we have promised not to all suggest Barbie.

1. A Haunting in Venice

Home Editor Bethan Girdler-Maslen has plumped for this Murder Mystery now streaming on Disney+. When faced with some detective-level questioning from yours truly she replied:

"My favourite film from 2023 has to be A Haunting In Venice. I'm a huge fan of Kenneth Branagh's Poirot series and the third film from the franchise definitely didn't disappoint. Star-studded cast? Check. Creepy jump scares? Check. Layers of mystery? Check. For fans of Hercule Poriot, this adaptation was a bit scarier than the last two but I loved the addition of the supernatural and can never get enough of Branagh's Belgian accent and curly moustache!"



2. The Killer

I (Andy Sansom - Tech Staff Writer) struggled with my top choice of the year. Honourable mentions must go to Are You There God? It's Me Margaret, Barbie and Wonka for all being excellent while my favourite director's (Yorgos Lanthimos) latest Poor Things doesn't arrive in the UK until January. The best (or most thought-provoking) movie I've seen this year, however, is The Killer.

Streaming on Netflix, and directed by up-and-comer David Fincher (maybe you've heard of him?) this film is like nothing I've ever seen before. It's absolutely not for everyone, but Michael Fassbender's portrayal of a uniquely introspective assassin is hypnotic. There are slow burns and then there is The Killer which can feel downright glacial at times, but that's what made me enjoy it so much. It's sort of an anti-blockbuster. If you've ever felt there aren't enough movies about looking down a sniper rifle while listening to The Smiths, your prayers have been answered.

It's also one of the most cryptic pictures I've seen in a while and I've since gone into many an internet rabbit hole trying to interpret some of the ambiguity and more nuanced touches in the Wes Anderson-level set design.

3. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Rik has been burning our ears off with his time playing Spider-Man 2 on his PS5, so it should come as no surprise that he loved the latest installment in the Spider-Verse series. He said:

"Although there's less wow factor about the sequel, Across the Spider-Verse still has plenty of eye candy to make it one of the best animated movies of the decade, not just the year.

It is also a treat for Spider-Man and comic book fans alike, with plenty of Easter eggs and references to even obscure characters. The film is also genuinely funny, with fine performances and a two-hour 20-minute runtime that rips past. Great fun all round."

You can stream Across the Spider-Verse on Sky Cinema/Now TV in the UK and on Netflix in the US.

4. Gran Turismo

T3's Tech Editor Mike Lowe is a man with more air miles than Richard Branson, so he's had plenty of time to catch a few films. He wants to implore you to watch Jules when it arrives in cinemas/streaming, but until then you'll find him on the race track with a surprise pick:

"I'm not sure there's anyone more surprised than myself that Gran Turismo has ended up among my favourite flicks of 2023 (mainly because Jules isn't streaming yet). Director Neill Blomkamp pulls the magic out of this real-life drama about Jann Mardenborough's rise from gamer to professional GT racer.

You needn't be into the gaming series (although the PlayStation sound effect references are brilliant) nor motorsport to enjoy this movie's heart. Others agree too: its 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is a very fair gauge indeed. Heck, even Geri Halliwell-Horner's surprise performance as Mardenborough's mother is commendable."

Gran Turismo is available to rent from the usual places in the UK while in the US it has just been added to Netflix!

5. They Cloned Tyrone

Social Media Editor Emily Pursel has plumped for a superb Netflix original, They Cloned Tyrone. This John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris sci-fi comedy is a brilliant choice now streaming on Netflix. Here's what Emily had to say:

"I'm actually not a big movie person -- the few that I have seen this year were usually at the request of other people, so I can't say that I had the biggest collection to choose from. If there was one standout for me, I'd have to say it was Netflix's They Cloned Tyrone. It's a well-written comedy/mystery with a hilarious cast (who doesn't love John Boyega!) and a brilliant message told in a fresh way. What more could you want?"

6. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Believe it or not, Active Editor Matt Kollat is a pretty big movie buff. I was expecting some obscure arthouse choice, but I can't help but feel he has taken the opportunity to make a joke at my expense. For the record, this is a bad movie with a massive 3% on Rotten Tomatoes currently. I will give it some credit for the excellent pun in the title, but that's it.

"Like most people, I thoroughly enjoyed some of the most popular movies of 2023, including Barbie and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. However, neither of them comes close to the masterpiece that is Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. Was it a good picture? Not really. Did I enjoy it? Absolutely not. Nevertheless, the memory of this movie will forever live rent-free in my head. It fails across the board; it's the same as getting zero points on a test, which requires almost as much effort as achieving the maximum score. Let's hope there is at least one sequel in the works already."



If you're feeling brave then you can rent Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey from Amazon or Apple TV+. Those in the US are luckier (?) and can stream it on Peacock Premium.

7. Rye Lane

T3 (and Shortlist) Content Director Marc Chacksfield is a man of impeccable taste (who just so happens to be my boss's boss) and in his great wisdom has recommended a Disney+ gem that may have passed you by, Rye Lane. Listen closely now:

"It's rare that a movie captures a place (and time) perfectly, but that's what Rye Lane, Raine Allen Miller's modern rom-com, does. As a South London dweller, it was a treat to see places I know shot through Rye Lane's wry eye, all making up a brilliant backdrop for the 24-hour tale of two strangers deciding to leave their worlds behind and have some fun together.

While the sometimes crass humour bashes up against the romantic side of the story, there's a huge amount to love about Rye Lane: gorgeous visuals, two captivating leads and a soundtrack that makes the whole thing sing."

Catch Rye Lane on Disney+ in the UK or on Hulu in the US.

8. Fair Play

Home Staff Writer Lizzie Wilmot is a really lovely person, but she's picked a very intense movie about two less-than-stellar human beings. Fair Play is a Netflix original starring Bridgeton's Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich as co-workers in an office romance at a high-pressure hedge fund. Here's what Lizzie said:

"This is a really memorable film that has a lot to say about gender roles and power dynamics between couples. I loved Phoebe Dynevor's intensity but it is a bit graphic (and raunchy) so don't do what I do and watch with your mum! I won't spoil it but the ending really caught me off guard and swam around my head for days after."