Get 50% off the OTTY Original Hybrid mattress in the Sleeptember sale

Thinking about upgrading your mattress? Well, you’re in luck as popular memory foam mattress (opens in new tab) brand, OTTY is currently running its Sleeptember sale, where you can save up to 50% on its premium hybrid mattress range.

The Sleeptember sale from OTTY is focused solely on its mattress collection, so you can find the Original, Aura, Pure and Pure+ mattresses discounted by up to half price right now. But you’ll need to be quick, as this sale ends on 20th September 2022.

Regarded as one of the best mattress (opens in new tab) brands on the market, OTTY specialises in hybrid mattresses which combine layers of memory foam with traditional springs. Depending on the mattress you choose (we’ll show you all the options further down this page), OTTY uses a mixture of high density and comfort memory foam, as well as sustainable bamboo and charcoal infused foam.

At T3, we’ve tested our fair share of mattresses and found that OTTY creates mattresses that are firm, supportive, luxurious and ideal for those who suffer with back pain. If you’re not sure which one to go for, the OTTY Original Hybrid is “extremely comfortable, with a firmer, supportive sleep surface and excellent edge support, for a reasonable price tag”, as we said in our Otty Hybrid mattress review (opens in new tab).

The mattresses in the OTTY Sleeptember sale are available in all sizes, including discounts on the single, double, king, super king, emperor and EU versions. Shoppers can also save up to £89 when they buy a mattress protector, duvet or pillows to accompany their new OTTY mattress.

To give you a better idea of how much you can save in the OTTY Sleeptember sale (opens in new tab), we’ve highlighted the best deals below and gone into detail about the features and different sizes. All prices shown are discounts from the sale, which, don't forget, ends on 20th September. For more mattress deals, check out these cheap mattress sales (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) OTTY Original Hybrid Mattress: Up to 50% off (opens in new tab)

The OTTY Original Hybrid Mattress is available in single (£374.99), double (£474.99), king (£549.99), superking (£624.99) and emperor (£649.99) sizes. EU versions are also discounted. This comfortable and award-winning mattress is made of heat regulating high density memory foam and 16cm of pocket springs. The mattress works to support and align the body, and the cover is also removable and washable.

(opens in new tab) OTTY Aura Hybrid Mattress: Up to 50% off (opens in new tab)

The cheapest mattress option from OTTY, the OTTY Aura Hybrid is a combination of 70% springs and 30% foam. It’s a brilliant bed-in-a-box mattress (opens in new tab) that’s available in single (£249.99), double (£374.99), king (£424.99) and superking (£474.99) sizes.

(opens in new tab) OTTY Pure Hybrid Bamboo & Charcoal Mattress: Up to 50% off (opens in new tab)

In our Otty Pure mattress review (opens in new tab), we loved the innovative use of sustainable bamboo and charcoal materials and found the sleep surface to be supportive with good motion isolation. The OTTY Pure Hybrid Mattress is available in single (£399.99), double (£524.99), king (£599.99), superking (£674.99) and emperor (£699.99) sizes. EU sizes are also available.

(opens in new tab) OTTY Pure+ Hybrid Bamboo & Charcoal Premium Mattress: Up to 50% off (opens in new tab)

An upgrade to the Pure Hybrid, the OTTY Pure+ has the same bamboo and charcoal memory foam but has added 4000 pocket springs, broken up between its 7 supportive layers. The most advanced and expensive of the OTTY mattress line, the OTTY Pure+ Hybrid Mattress is available in single (£499.99), double (£649.99), king (£724.99) and superking (£799.99) sizes.