OTTY slashes £200 off its all-new, top-of-the-range Pure Plus mattress

OTTY makes some of the best mattresses around, and right now there's an unexpected discount on its range-topping model: you can save a massive £200 off the Pure Plus mattress when you buy direct from OTTY.

A brand new addition to the range, the Pure Plus features the same cutting-edge bamboo and charcoal memory foam as the Pure (read our OTTY Pure mattress review to see how impressed we were with it in use), but amps up the luxury elsewhere. The 28cm, 7-layer hybrid also includes up to 4000 pocket springs over two laters. As with all OTTY's mattresses, you have 100 nights to make sure you love it. A double is now £699.99 (down from £899.99). Don't need all those layers? There's also up to £150 off the excellent Original Hybrid.

This is amongst the best OTTY mattress deals we've seen, but if you're not sold, head to our general cheap mattress deals page to see what competitors are doing.

Otty mattress deal | £200 off the all-new OTTY Pure Plus | £150 off the OTTY Hybrid

There are huge price drops on both of OTTY's mattresses right now. Choose between the luxurious 7-layer Pure Plus, with odour and moisture absorbing charcoal and antibacterial and anti-fungal bamboo memory foam, along with 2 layers of pocket springs. Or keep things simple with the still-excellent Original Hybrid.

These deals are all excellent value on already very competitively priced mattresses. And don't forget: you also get Otty's 100-night risk-free trial to make sure you love your new mattress. If you're not fully satisfied during that time, you'll get a full refund and OTTY will collect the mattress, so you can try another.