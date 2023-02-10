Oppo Find N2 Flip global release date confirmed

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is one of the most eagerly anticipated phones of 2023. Looking set to do battle with top foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the phone is rumoured to feature a host of top specs.

According to respected leaker, SnoopyTech (opens in new tab), the phone will feature the largest battery of any flip phone on the market at 4,300mAh, a hinge that is rated for twice as much usage as the Samsung's, a 44W charging system that can replenish 25% battery in just 10 minutes, and a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset inside.

In addition, we know the phone will have a larger front display than other flip phones, enabling users to get more done without having to open the internal display. And, thanks to a redesigned hinge, Oppo claim that the Find N2 Flip will have a less visible crease than other phones, too.

Previously, the global launch of the phone was expected at the upcoming MWC event. The trade show will take place at the end of February in Barcelona. But Oppo have put an end to those rumours, announcing the release of the handset will take place at an event in London on Wednesday 15th February. The event will also be live streamed on the Oppo YouTube channel, from 14:30pm GMT.

I'm a big fan of this phone, and I'm excited to see what happens at the release event. The price is going to be one of the most crucial aspects for Oppo. If they manage to undercut, or even match the price of Samsung's offering while putting out a superior spec sheet, the Find N2 Flip could be the foldable phone to have this year.

They'll also need to be hot on availability. Towards the end of last year, I got equally excited about the Motorola Razr 2022, but that phone has proved tough to get hold of.

Expect more details to emerge in the next few days as the event draws nearer.