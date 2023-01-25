If the Oppo Find N2 Flip is going to be a success, it must learn from the Moto Razr

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's an exciting time to be a fan of foldable phones. While Samsung has ruled the roost for a long time with devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, a new range of competitors are coming to increase the range of devices available.

We already know about the Google Pixel Fold, which is reportedly set for release this year, while flip phones like the Motorola Razr 2022 have already come to market. Earlier today, we reported on the Oppo Find N2 Flip, which looks set for a global release in the coming weeks, adding further competition for competitively priced flip phones.

The Oppo looks like a superb handset. Numerous points on the leaked spec sheet are accompanied by "the best of any flip phone" or words to that effect. It's got a bigger battery, a bigger front display, and a hinge which is rated for twice as much use as Samsung's offerings.

But all the specs in the world won't save it if consumers are unable to purchase it. I'm speaking from experience – with an impending upgrade due, I've been shopping around for a new phone. And, as a fan of wacky concepts – see the BlackBerry KeyOne and various Windows Phones – I've been quite taken with the idea of a foldable.

I'm a particular fan of the Razr, having been very vocal about its historical significance in the past. But in the UK, it's not available on a pay monthly plan. And that's an issue. Because, sure, users could purchase a SIM-free phone and team it up with a great SIM-only deal, but that requires dropping the best part of £1,000 upfront. I don't claim to know the in's-and-out's of Motorola's sales strategy, but I can't imagine that is the best way to do business.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip has the potential to be the best flip phone on the market. It seems to better the Samsung in a host of really key areas, and could really make a statement if it can come to market at a reasonable price. But if consumers are unable to easily get hold of it, like the Razr, that innovation could all be for nothing.