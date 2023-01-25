Move over Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 – this flip phone looks set to steal the show

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're a fan of foldable phones, but want a more affordable, more compact device, a flip phone is made for you. A direct descendant of the fashion icon devices of the mid-noughties, flip phones are a brilliant gateway to the world of foldable devices.

Currently leading the pack is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The device features a top-of-the-line processor for super quick performance, while still boasting a superb battery life. Others have tried to knock the Z Flip 4 off its perch – most notably the Motorola Razr 2022. That phone looked promising, but was let down by a less than stellar battery life.

Now, there's another challenger which looks set to disrupt the flip phone market. We've covered the Oppo Find N2 Flip before, noting that its design looked set to pose a threat to the Z Flip 4's dominance. Now, we've got a deeper look at the spec sheet ahead of a rumoured release in Western territories.

The leaked specs come courtesy of SnoopyTech (opens in new tab) – an insider with a good track record for scoops and leaks in the tech industry. According to Snoopy's Tweet, the Find N2 Flip looks likely to be unveiled at the MWC trade show at the end of February.

The spec sheet is stacked. You'll get 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, expandable up to 16GB via a virtual RAM expansion process. The internal 6.8-inch AMOLED display has a 120Hz refresh rate and a FHD resolution, while the external 3.26-inch screen features the same tech with a 60Hz refresh rate.

That external display is the first real star of the show. It's the biggest external display of any flip phone on the market, making it even easier to use your phone without unfolding it. Don't fret when you do need to use the inside screen though – this hinge is rated for 400,000 openings. That's double what Samsung claim the Z Flip 4 can manage.

The 4,300mAh battery is the largest on a flip phone, and should be capable of keeping your handset powered all day. And when you do need to charge, SUPERVOOC charging at 44W allows you to do so quickly, with a 25% boost in just 10 minutes.

There's a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset inside, offering top-tier performance capabilities. And, for shot snapping capabilities, a dual 50MP and 8MP camera array features Hasselblad colour processing for excellent images. Selfie lovers will rejoice, too, with a 32MP front-facing camera on board too.

The most crucial part of this device is going to be the price. If Oppo can release this for less that £1,000, they've got a real chance of being the best flip phone on the market. The spec sheet is there, but the price needs to marry up if it is going to be as successful as it deserves to be.