Oppo’s new foldable phone could be more appealing than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Announced at Oppo's INNO Day 2022, a new generation of folding phones is causing quite a stir, partly because a fresh new clamshell has been revealed and it looks like it could compete with top dogs of the industry including the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Motorola Razr.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is the phone maker's first-ever toe-dip into the world of clamshells but it's not their first rodeo when it comes to the folding screen, previously they released the Oppo Find N which is soon to be followed by the second generation, although those phones are exclusive to the Chinese market.

The best folding phones have come a long way since they first hit the scene, and clamshell-style handsets are really having a moment. They fold out into a regular-sized smartphone, more often than not with a small display on the front that lets you check your notifications or control the music. They're pocket-friendly and they look really cool so no wonder their popularity is skyrocketing right now.

But one problem we've always had with these phones is that the cover display is just too small to be all that useful. Oppo is trying to change that.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip claims to have the biggest cover screen on any flip phone, and it's placed vertically alongside the camera lenses so it looks and acts like a miniature smartphone display. That means you can preview up to 6 notifications at once, and that should also make it easier to take a look at the photos you've snapped on the main camera system, without having to unfold and unlock the phone.

From what we've seen and heard so far, it looks like a really sleek and stylish handset, with purple and black colourways on offer, as well as a 'Flexion Hinge' which Oppo has said gives the internal display a practically invisible crease.

We don't know too much else about the phone just yet, but we do know that it'll pack in a custom MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset and a 4300mAh battery which bodes well for all-day battery life. The best part? Unlike most of Oppo's foldable devices, this one is actually coming to Europe in 2023, so watch this space!