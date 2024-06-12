OnePlus' next smartphone could be inspired by a super rare Bugatti Veyron

Quick Summary OnePlus is reportedly working on a phone with a ceramic casing. The look will be inspired by a one-of-a-kind Bugatti Veyron also clad in ceramic.

OnePlus is reportedly planning an interesting and unique edition of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 3 Pro.

The limited edition version will allegedly be clad in ceramic, inspired by a one-of-a-kind Bugatti Veyron called L'Or Blanc (or "white gold"). The car itself is made out of ceramic in a completely wild team-up with the Royal Porcelain Factory in Berlin.

The leak has come from a repeat online tipster, Digital Chat Station, as reported by 91mobiles. It's the latest in a line of information about the Ace 3 Pro specifically, suggesting they have a relevant source for the phone.

The Ace 3 Pro has indeed been covered pretty extensively by leaks and is widely expected to be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 handset, which might not be enough to put it amongst the best Android phones out there, but certainly in the same ball-park as other decent mid-rangers.

It'll have a quad-camera unit on the back, it is said, and might come in both leather and glass-backed versions.

The phone will apparently boast a 6.78-inch OLED 1.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which could look pretty excellent, but this ceramic version is the most curious part of its prospective launch.

It is claimed to look a lot like the extremely shiny finish on Bugatti's ceramic supercar and has required some work on OnePlus' end to come up with a process to fire the ceramic case correctly. Exactly what ramifications it'll have where durability is concerned isn't quite clear.

Since the Ace series has so far been exclusive to China, you also shouldn't get your hopes up about picking up a ceramic OnePlus of your own if you're outside that territory – it's unlikely to be on sale more widely.

In fact, we'll be curious to learn how many of this version OnePlus actually makes, and how much more expensive it'll be compared to the standard version of the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro.

Until we get some official images, though, it'll remain unknown how successfully OnePlus has managed to imitate the look of Bugatti's ceramic experiment. If it nails it, though, the ceramic version of the phone could well prove a hit – everyone wants a phone that stands out at least a little, after all. Why not one that stands out a lot?