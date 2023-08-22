OnePlus 12 specs leak – this could easily be the best Android phone yet

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The market for great Android phones has become more and more packed in recent months. While there used to only be a handful of options that were truly worth your cash, there are now a wide range, from both established brands and newer names alike.

OnePlus are definitely one of the more established names at this point. Their current flagship – the OnePlus 11 – earned a commendable four stars when our reviewer got their hands on it.

Now, specs have leaked for its successor, the OnePlus 12. And if this is anything to go on, it looks set to be an absolute knockout. The details come from Digital Chat Station, a popular tech industry insider, who posted the details on their Weibo page.

There's a lot of information packed in, so lets go through it piece by piece. First, the internals. The device is said to ship with the as-yet-unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. While we don't know anything about that yet, it's rumoured to be pricey compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which hopefully means we'll get some decent spec boosts.

That's said to be paired with either 16GB or 24GB of RAM. That should make this a real powerhouse for burning through daily tasks without breaking a sweat. The report also suggests that a 5,400mAh battery will be built in. That's gargantuan by phone standards, and – combined with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging – should help you stay topped up all day.

Then, there's the cameras. The main sensor is said to be a 50MP Sony IMX9 series unit, paired with a 50MP ultra-wide and a 64MP periscope zoom lens, with 3x optical zoom. I'm hoping the main sensor is the Sony IXM989 – we used that in the Xiaomi 13 Pro earlier this year and were mighty impressed with the quality on offer.

Last, but certainly not least, we have the display. It's said to pack a 2K resolution, with curved edges and high-frequency dimming. That should be much easier on the eyes, reducing the flickering effect that can be present on other handsets.

It sounds like a fantastic upgrade. On the current model, the only two gripes we had were the battery life and the zoom on the camera. According to these specs, both of these areas have been addressed, which should make this a tantalising option.

There's no expected launch date right now, but OnePlus generally launch new devices early in the year. The OnePlus 11, for example, saw a global launch in the first week of February. If that's the case again here, we could be less than six months away from getting hands on with this device.