OnePlus 10 Pro is the cheapest it has ever been in this Cyber Monday deal

The best Cyber Monday deals don't stick around long. In fact, we expect to see a lot of them disappear by the time we wake up tomorrow, so if you're thinking about adding something to your cart, now is the time to do it. There's still time to save money on all sorts of stuff including your next smartphone.

OnePlus' latest flagship phone, the OnePlus 10 Pro, has been included in the huge deals bonanza and it's the cheapest it has ever been right now at Amazon. You can pick one up for as little as £699 right now!

(opens in new tab) OnePlus 10 Pro: was £899, now £699 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is the best price yet for the OnePlus 10 Pro thanks to a 22% discount for Cyber Monday. You'd get a stunner of a screen, super-fast charging and a good camera system, it's a flagship phone through and through.

Why you should consider the OnePlus 10 Pro

New for 2022, the OnePlus 10 Pro is without a doubt one of the best phones you can buy at the moment.

As soon as you take it out of the box for the first time, you'll be impressed. That's down to the design which looks a little different to its competition because of the square camera module on the back that wraps around the edge of the phone. And when you turn it on, you won't be disappointed either because the large 6.7-inch screen has stunning QHD+ resolution which makes it lovely to use for everything from movie streaming to mobile gaming.

In the OnePlus 10 Pro review, we were impressed by the quality of the camera system as well, calling it this phone's 'crowning glory'. Add to that super speedy performance, a 30-minute charge time and decent battery life - this phone is onto a winner, and now that it's so affordable, it's great value for money too!