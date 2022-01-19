One of my favourite Nike running trainers are 25% cheaper thanks to this ASOS deal

What's not to like in cheap Nike running shoe deals? Take a look at this ASOS deal: Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 trainers in yellow is now £82.45 which is £27.50 cheaper than its RRP. Considering how well sought after these shoes are, it's no wonder the product listing has the "SELLING FAST" badge displayed on it!

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 is one of the best Nike running shoes and it features a roomy toe box that's more accommodating for people with wide feet and is a comfortable everyday trainer. The React foam used in these running shoes is famous for its resilience and energy return and when combined with the Air Zoom pockets, you can count the Pegasus 38 propelling you forward on your training sessions.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 trainers in yellow: was £109.95, now £ 82.45 at ASOS

The Pegasus 38 features a low-profile design, lace-up fastening and padded tongue and cuff with the signature Nike branding on the lateral side of the shoes. Sublime fit is guaranteed thanks to the mid-foot band that adapts to the size of your foot for a more secure fit. Buy these excellent running trainers today!

The upper of the Pegasus is made of a soft and breathable sandwich mesh material and feels soft and breathable. The inside of the upper is soft to the touch and there is some padding around the ankle as well as added foam in the now-separate tongue (the Pegasus 37 had an integrated tongue construction).

The Zoom Air air pockets under the forefoot provide propulsion and more stability, compared to the full-length Zoom Air units found in previous models prior to the Peg 37. As mentioned above, these air pockets are combined with the resilient yet soft Nike React foam which I really liked in pretty much every Nike running shoe I tried so far.

At this price point, the Pegasus 38 is one of the best value-for-money running trainers, taking into consideration that the shoes feature top-notch Nike design elements. You can use them for running and to complete your athleisure look when you're out and about during the day.

