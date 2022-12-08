One-of-20 Zenith Energy X Prix watch marks Extreme E season finale

The last of five watches rounds out the 2022 season

Zenith produces a limited-edition watch to mark each round of the Extreme E electric off-road racing championship – and the 2022 season is brought to a close with this, the Defy Extreme E Energy X Prix.

Made to commemorate the Uruguay round of the 2022 season, which took place between 24 and 27 November, the watch features a bright pink and black colourway, with a velcro strap made from recycled tyres used by Extreme E rally cars.

The large, 45mm case is made from carbon and titanium, with a semi-transparent dial showcasing the automatic chronograph movement within. Called El Primero 21, the movement is accurate to 1/100th of a second and has 50 hours of power reserve. The watch is water resistant to 20 ATM (200 metres) and the strap fastens with a triple folding clasp made from titanium.

The three-dial chronograph features a 30-minute counter at the three o’clock position, a 60-second counter at six o’clock and a power-reserve indicator at 12 o’clock. A small seconds complication sits at the nine o’clock position. The watch can be ordered for wrist diameters ranging from 12 cm to 24 cm.

Zenith has fitted the watch with a sapphire case back with Extreme X branding and an inscription to say the watch is limited to just 20 examples. The company says how the watch case “incorporates various upcycled elements from the side-lines of the first season’s races,” which took place in 2021.

Other models of Extreme E watches from Zenith include the Island X Prix with orange details, the Copper X Prix with copper details and the sold-out Desert X Prix, which has yellow as its signature colour. Like these others, the Energy X Prix watch is priced at £22,700 and available to order online now.

