Develop solid core strength with this four-move standing dumbbell workout

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We often think that to work on our core we need to do floor exercises, like the plank or crunches, but this isn't actually the case. Not to mention not everyone gets on with these types of exercises. If that’s you, or you’re simply looking to switch up your core routine, then this standing core workout is exactly what you need. All you need is a pair of the best dumbbells and your best workout shoes to help with your stability.

Standing core exercises have a greater range of motion, so they also recruit other muscles in your body, such as your arms and glutes to help maintain your balance. Focusing on your core too (the lower back, hips, pelvis and stomach) rather than just the abs will also help you move better and reduce the likelihood of injuries.

A post shared by Stacey Roberts | Home Workouts | Fitness for all (@fitness_momness) A photo posted by on

For this workout you’ve got four beginner-friendly exercises and you’re going to do 16 reps of each, on both sides. You’ll do three rounds of the workout in total. Incorporating the dumbbells will challenge your body’s stability and balance even further. Start off with light dumbbells to perfect your form first, then once you’ve mastered this you can move onto some medium-weight ones. Here’s your workout:

Windmill crunch

Knee pull twist

Tick tock crunch

1/2 Wood chopper