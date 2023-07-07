One dumbbell and five exercises to build full-body functional strength

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Just because someone looks muscly, doesn’t mean they’re strong, and just because someone is strong, doesn’t mean they can perform every day movements with ease. This is where functional fitness comes in – it looks to build strength across your entire body, while incorporating movements that are transferable to everyday activities. If you haven’t given it a go yet, then this workout is perfect for dipping your toe in the water to achieve a stronger, healthier body and all you need is one dumbbell (so take a look at our dumbbell guide ).

This workout particularly focuses on movements that help build up our core strength so that we have more stability. Why? Because a strong core is pretty much connected to everything we do. It helps us have better balance, posture, reduces the likelihood of injuries and back pain. If it's not just your core you want to target though, don't worry, as you've got upper and lower body exercises too.

You’ll have five exercises to complete during this workout and you’ll be doing each one for 40 seconds with a 20 second rest in between. Once you’ve finished all five, you’ll then have a 60 second before starting the workout again. You want to aim to complete it three times. Make sure you’re wearing a good pair of workout shoes , to help create a stable base and support you through the movements. A couple of moves are also floor-based, so grab yourself an exercise/yoga mat too, get ready, as here’s what you’ve got to do:

Overhead dumbbell walking lunges

Bear crawls

Sprint on spot then hold

Dumbbell overhead reverse crunch

Floor-based tricep dips