Omega celebrates 60 years of James Bond with two new Seamaster watches

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the James Bond film franchise, and to celebrate Omega has announced a pair of new Seamaster watches.

Worn by Bond since he was first played by Pierce Brosnan in 1995’s Goldeneye, the Omega Seamaster has become as much a part of 007’s wardrobe as Aston Martin is his garage.

The first of two new models revealed this week is called the Seamaster Diver 300m 60th Anniversary Edition. It featured a waved blue dial, just like the Omegas worn by Bond in the Brosnan era, has a steel case, and comes with a vintage-style mesh steel bracelet, like that of 007’s latest timepiece from 2021’s No Time To Die.

With a 42mm case, the watch is powered by a Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8806 automatic movement. The bezel and dial are both made from blue oxalic anodised aluminium, with the aforementioned laser-engraved waves prominently shown on the dial, and white Super-LumiNova on the hands and hour markers.

(Image credit: Omega)

Although there is no mention of Bond or 007 on the dial itself, as has sometimes been the case with Omega tie-ins, the rear of the case is where things get interesting. Not only does the case back reveal the movement within, but it does so through a sapphire crystal decorated with the 007 ‘gun barrel’ motif. A visual trick sees Bond’s silhouette move across the centre of the gun barrel, powered by the watch mechanism and recreating the film franchise’s famous opening sequence.

The watch has 55 hours of power reserve, comes in a special 007-branded box, is priced at £7,100, and while isn’t a limited edition, Omega says it is subject to limited production so won’t be around forever.

(Image credit: Omega)

The second 007 watch announced by Omega this week is another Seamaster Diver 300M, this time with a white gold case, natural grey silicon dial and a unidirectional rotating bezel decorated with green and yellow diamonds. The colour scheme is a nod to Jamaica, where James Bond creator Ian Flemming had a home called Goldeneye.

This watch is also paired with a mech steel bracelet and features the same 007 opening-credit sequence on the back of its case. Interested customers are asked to visit an Omega boutiques to find out more, and while the price hasn’t been disclosed it is expected to be in the region of £100,000.