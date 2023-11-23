Older Samsung Galaxy phones are getting a sweet free upgrade – here's when

The Android 14 update is rolling out to over 50 devices

Samsung Galaxy S23 review
(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)
Sam Cross
By Sam Cross
published

When it comes to the Android phone market, there are a wealth of different brands vying for your cash. The market is more saturated than ever before, with tons of models worth buying if you're on the hunt for a new device.

Still, Samsung phones remain some of the top dogs. Flagship models like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra offer top hardware and software features, while the brand also offers a range of more affordable handsets with competitive spec sheets.

Now, the brand is rolling out its latest software update. That's called One UI 6, and is based on the Android 14 operating system. That was recently debuted by Google alongside the launch of the Google Pixel 8 and the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

After making its way onto modern handsets in recent weeks, users of older devices have been waiting with baited breath to find out when they might be blessed with some new features. And now, we know.

As reported by specialist Samsung blog, SamMobile, the full list of expected launch dates has been unveiled. That shows off the roadmap for devices getting the update.

The rollout is expected to be completed by February 2024, with more recent models gaining the features sooner. Quite a few devices – including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and more – are slated for a December 2023 release. That could mean an early Christmas present for Samsung users, then.

The update brings some rather significant changes to the devices. While there aren't many major features, the combination of a lot of smaller changes adds up to a big overall update.

Perhaps most notable will be the new default font for Samsung devices. That will completely reshape the core design of the device. Elsewhere, things like a back arrow are added for easier navigation between pages.

It's a great upgrade for users. It's also really handy for users to know when to expect it. That takes out the feeling of not knowing, and gives them something to look forward to in the coming months.

CATEGORIES
Phones
Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Staff Writer

Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer. 

Latest