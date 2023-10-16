Nvidia GeForce Now latest to get a price hike, but here's how to beat it

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Nvidia is the latest company to announce a price hike for its streaming service.

In this case, it's the brand's cloud gaming platform, GeForce Now, that is set to be more expensive and the raise in pricing will affect just about every country apart from the US.

Nvidia has announced that the prices for its Priority and Ultimate tiers will go up in the UK, other European territories and Canada from 1 November 2023.

GeForce Now currently costs £8.99 per month for Priority membership in the UK, while Ultimate, with its access to RTX 4080 servers, costs £17.99 per month.

That will become £9.99 and £19.99 per month respectively. Six-month subscriptions will also soar to £49.99 and £99.99 per month, a raise of £5 and £10 respectively.

A similar monetary rise will occur in other regions too.

Founders who subscribed to GeForce Now in its early days will continue to benefit from Nvidia's "Founders for Life" promise, so won't see their fees increase. And, if they did upgrade to Ultimate, that will continue to be charged at the current Ultimate subscription prices.

There's also a way for all subscribers to get the current prices for at least six months, you do need to be quick though.

How to cheat the Nvidia GeForce Now price rise

Nvidia has announced that new and existing members can lock their accounts at the current pricing until the end of April 2024, by simply signing up before the end of play on 31 October 2023.

This is presumably to negate the act of buying a six-month subscription plan on the last day to extend the membership at the current price.

However, there's one other way to get GeForce Now at the existing price for up to 12-months – but a GeForce Now Gift Card.

Nvidia sells Gift Cards that are redeemable against subscriptions for up to 12-month periods. And, it has revealed that it will honour any Gift Cards bought before 1 November at their original value.

It will be raising the price of Gift Cards from November too.

So, purchase an Nvidia Gift Card for £18, £45 or £90 now and you'll be able to get up to 12-months worth of Priority membership at the old rate, even if redeemed after the start of next month.

Subscribers in the US do not yet need to worry about their membership fees going up.