Nvidia GeForce Now latest to get a price hike, but here's how to beat it

Nvidia's cloud gaming service will be more expensive across many countries soon

Nvidia GeForce Now
(Image credit: Nvidia)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

Nvidia is the latest company to announce a price hike for its streaming service.

In this case, it's the brand's cloud gaming platform, GeForce Now, that is set to be more expensive and the raise in pricing will affect just about every country apart from the US.

Nvidia has announced that the prices for its Priority and Ultimate tiers will go up in the UK, other European territories and Canada from 1 November 2023.

GeForce Now currently costs £8.99 per month for Priority membership in the UK, while Ultimate, with its access to RTX 4080 servers, costs £17.99 per month.

That will become £9.99 and £19.99 per month respectively. Six-month subscriptions will also soar to £49.99 and £99.99 per month, a raise of £5 and £10 respectively.

A similar monetary rise will occur in other regions too.

Founders who subscribed to GeForce Now in its early days will continue to benefit from Nvidia's "Founders for Life" promise, so won't see their fees increase. And, if they did upgrade to Ultimate, that will continue to be charged at the current Ultimate subscription prices.

There's also a way for all subscribers to get the current prices for at least six months, you do need to be quick though.

How to cheat the Nvidia GeForce Now price rise

Nvidia has announced that new and existing members can lock their accounts at the current pricing until the end of April 2024, by simply signing up before the end of play on 31 October 2023.

This is presumably to negate the act of buying a six-month subscription plan on the last day to extend the membership at the current price.

However, there's one other way to get GeForce Now at the existing price for up to 12-months – but a GeForce Now Gift Card.

Nvidia sells Gift Cards that are redeemable against subscriptions for up to 12-month periods. And, it has revealed that it will honour any Gift Cards bought before 1 November at their original value.

It will be raising the price of Gift Cards from November too.

So, purchase an Nvidia Gift Card for £18, £45 or £90 now and you'll be able to get up to 12-months worth of Priority membership at the old rate, even if redeemed after the start of next month.

Subscribers in the US do not yet need to worry about their membership fees going up.

CATEGORIES
Gaming
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest