Nothing Phone (2a) to be revealed a lot sooner than we thought

QUICK SUMMARY Nothing's boss, Carl Pei, will reportedly unveil details on the Nothing Phone (2a) tomorrow. This might be a series of teases rather than a full launch, though, with more expected to come at Mobile World Congress at the end of the month.

Although Nothing has already officially confirmed its next smartphone, which is to be a mid-ranger with a price to match, it hasn't revealed that many details as yet.

That is set to change, however, and we won't have to wait until Mobile World Congress, it seems.

According to MySmartPrice, Nothing founder and CEO, Carl Pei, has announced that more details on the new phone will be unveiled tomorrow, Tuesday 13 February 2024. He'll reveal all, the site says, at 3.30pm – although we don't know whether that's the local time to India (where the website is based), UK or Europe.

It all comes as a bit of a surprise as it was widely expected to be officially launched during MWC, most likely as part of a Nothing press event on 27 February.

That might still be the case, of course, with just some details leaked to tease us with tomorrow. We're certainly eager for more information though, as the idea of a new, cheaper model is welcome.

Indeed, MySmartPrice puts the price at Rs 33,000 (around £315), which is very attractive if the Phone (2a) maintains the company's current standards.

What is unlikely though is that we'll see anything like the leaked render that appeared online last week (including on T3). It turns out that while Steve Hemmerstoffer (AKA OnLeaks) has a great track record of these sorts of things, the phone pictured in this case was fake. It is not expected to look like that.

We don't yet know what the Nothing Phone (2a) will look like exactly, nor whether it will sport its siblings' trademark Glyph on the rear. But, if MySmartPrice turns out to be right, we won't have to wait too long to find out.

We'll let you know the moment we find out more. And, we'll be at Mobile World Congress at the end of this month to deliver you news on all the best phones to appear there.