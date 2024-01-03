Nothing Phone (2a) name confirmed

When it comes to Android phones, there are a whole range on offer. Well established brands are paired with more modern start ups, leaving consumers with a whole host of options for their money.

One of the most popular exponents of that trend has been Nothing. The brand started out with the Nothing Phone (1), before unveiling the absolutely fantastic Nothing Phone (2) last year.

Since then, rumours have persisted about another model from the brand. In particular, we've heard a lot of whispers about the arrival of a Nothing Phone (2a). That's said to be an even more affordable model, bringing the Nothing technology to new low prices.

Now, the model has appeared in a regulatory database. The listing on the UAE's TDRA database was spotted by respected tech insider, Mukul Sharma, who shared the details on his Twitter page.

That listing confirms the name of the device, which – as you might have expected – is called the Nothing Phone (2a). While nothing else of real note is revealed there, we can infer a couple of things.

The naming convention would appear to suggest that this will be a more budget friendly option. That marries up with the whispers that have been around so far.

There's currently no indication of when it might hit the market. However, this appearance is quite a good sign on that front. These sorts of regulatory databases tend to be updated a few months in advance of launches, based on historical evidence.

If that proves true here, we could expect to see the new device around March or April this year. We'll most certainly be keeping an eye out for any further details in the coming weeks and months.