No contract Smarty SIM only deal delivers 100GB data for £15 p/m!

The absolute best SIM only deals manage to combine unlimited calls and texts with large quantities of data each month and, truth be told, there are plenty of SIMO packages that achieve this in 2020. However, what you almost never see, is large data plans coming with no contract. Normally these data, calls and texts-stuffed plans ask for a minimum term commitment, which is often 12 months or more.

But, for SIM only deals specialist Smarty, that rule book has just been well and truly torn up. That's because Smarty has just dropped one of the best SIMO deals we've ever seen here at T3 — a SIM that delivers unlimited calls and texts and a titanic 100GB of data to burn each month with... no contract.

As this Smarty SIM just rolls over each month, that means that, literally whenever you want, you can cancel. Find a better deal in 30 days time? No problem. You can immedietely cancel and move on. However, with 100GB of data delivered along with unlimited minutes and texts we honestly can't see another deal trumping this anytime soon. £15 per month is such a stonkingly good price for a package this well endowed.

Naturally, with unlimited minutes and texts you're never going to run out of the ability to chat to your friends and family, while with 100GB on tap you've got large swathes of data to burn while watching the The Witcher on Netflix and Star Trek: Picard on Amazon Prime Video.

T3 tracks the very best SIM only deals each and every week of the year, which is why we know this is a quality SIMO deal that anyone currently looking for a better plan should consider. The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1-month rolling | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

100GB of data each month for just £10, along with unlimited minutes and texts and, best of all, no long-term contract in terms of commitment is SIM only heaven. Available now from Smarty with free delivery also included.

