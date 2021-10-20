Nintendo Switch Online deal – save 40% now before price hike hits

There's a great deal available for anyone looking to subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online, offering plenty of discount before the price hike takes place later this month.

This specific deal is available for anyone that wants to purchase a 12-month Family Membership, allowing up to eight Nintendo accounts to use the service. With this, you can then upgrade to the new Nintendo Switch Online Expansion tier for a "pro-rated discount" according to the Japanese games maker.

Many subscription gaming offers are often found in T3's best Black Friday deals, alongside general great savings across consoles, games and peripherals. This particular one caught my eye and I'll be re-upping my subscription later today to take advantage. Well worth considering

Image Nintendo Switch Online 12 Month (365 Day) Family Membership | Was: £31.49 | Now: 22.49 | Saving: £9

The Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership is an incredibly low price, well worth picking up before the cost increases. View Deal

Not interested in this deal? No worries, we have lots of fantastic offers, so make sure to check out the best Nintendo Switch deals (OLED included) for the month of October and beyond. There's also a solo membership available to pick up, saving nearly 30%.

Why you should buy the Nintendo Switch Online deal

Nintendo confirmed that the online service would be expanded on October 26th, bringing in games from the N64 and SEGA Mega Drive library. The likes of Super Mario 64, Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Banjo Kazooie, Pokémon Snap, and more will be included.

There's also free admission to Animal Crossing: New Horizon's Happy Home Paradise expansion – all good news. The bad news is that the price is rising to $49.99 / £34.99 for an individual membership and $79.99 / £59.99 that day too.

Like many of us, I keep my Switch subscription rolling year-over-year but this deal will save you money in the long run. Also, if you have a family plan or are willing to share an account with someone you know, it can make a big difference to that yearly payment. Just makes sense really.