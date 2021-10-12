PS5 SSD deal – ENDS TONIGHT! Save 18% off this 1TB Samsung upgrade

Anyone considering expanding storage on their PlayStation 5 is in luck today with an insanely good deal available for a 1TB Samsung SSD.

Last month, Sony made it so all PS5 owners could finally expand their storage from the paltry 825GB (667.2GB after downloading all startup functions) to a much more reasonable 4TB. This one-day deal is a fantastic starting place for anyone looking for that extra bit of space. Of course, it works for PC too if you wanted that to work.

SSD deals are often included in T3's best Black Friday deals, alongside other great deals for all consoles and PC. This one seems too good to pass up, though, and likely won't be beaten during the actual sale window so it's worth getting now. Remember, be quick as this one ends today!

1TB Samsung 980 PRO M.2 PCIe 4.0 Gen4 NVMe SSD with Pro Heatsink for PC/PS5| Was: £189.98 | Now: 149.98 | Saving: £44 at Scan

The Samsung 1TB SSD is currently at this low, low price for today only, making PS5 storage worries a thing of the past. Don't miss out!View Deal

If this deal isn't doing it for you, then make sure to check out the best SSDs on offer for console and PC. Alternatively, if you do miss out, a 2TB option is available at a great price as well.

Why you should buy the Samsung 1TB 980 PRO SSD

Samsung has cemented itself as one of the best SSD makers around and this one is perfectly suited for PS5 consoles. It's the brand I chose when upgrading my PS4 storage to 2TB a few years ago, and most probably the one I'll return to in future.

At nearly 20% off, these deals rarely drop much lower as Samsung is known for its quality. It's a great time to pick one up as we are just about to hit the busiest season of the year for games, with Far Cry 6 and FIFA 22 just launching. You then have the likes of Call of Duty, Battlefield and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy before the end of the year, before Horizon Forbidden West and GTA V arriving early next year.

These are all big games that require lots of storage from the start and will have constant updates throughout their lifespan. There's also nothing worse than having to delete games from your PS5 dashboard due to storage issues, so why wait.