Nintendo Switch Lite price reduced in Amazon Christmas sale

The Amazon Christmas sale is now on and that means discounts on thousands of products including, as we see here, the Nintendo Switch Lite.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is reduced by £19.01 at Amazon right now, which sees its price drop from £199 to only £179.99.

What's even better is that the deal comes with free delivered-before-Christmas delivery, meaning gifting this console is 100% unlocked.

The Nintendo Switch Lite delivers, as noted in T3's review, 'a classic portable handheld gaming experience that makes enjoying the Japanese maker's top selection of software on the go a pleasure.'

And now, at the end of a year where both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite have been sold out for months on end, we see not only the console in stock at Amazon but reduced in price, too.

We think this is a really strong Nintendo Switch Lite deal, and its full details can be viewed below:

As we note above, though, we don't tend to see discounts like this at Amazon outside of major shopping events, and even when we do they definitely don't last, so if you are looking for a Nintendo Switch Lite then we advise you to move fast to avoid disappointment.

