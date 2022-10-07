Amazon deal – get 2 Nintendo Switch games for £20 now

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Looking for some cheap Nintendo Switch games? Well, you've come to the right place as both Amazon and Smyths Toys are currently running a great offer where two Nintendo Switch titles can be purchased for the low price of £20.

View the Nintendo Switch game deal at Amazon now (opens in new tab)

While the selection of games is slightly different across both retailers, each does offer the fantastic Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, a turn-based tactics action adventure featuring the plumber, friends and the Rabbids. It shouldn't work but it somehow does – amazingly well! A sequel is set to launch at the end of October too, so perfect time to jump in and get caught up.

Aside from this, Amazon is also offering Rayman Legends Definitive Edition, Wheel of Fortune, Risk Global Domination, Agatha Christie: ABC Murders and Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection, which includes Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and Assassin’s Creed Rogue. Smyths pretty much has the same collection except for replacing Assassin's Creed with Trials Rising, Sports Party, Monopoly and Trivial Pursuit Live.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch games: 2 for £20 deal at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Two titles on Nintendo Switch can be picked up currently at Amazon, including Mario Rabbids, Rayman Legends, Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection, and more.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch games: 2 for £20 deal at Smyths Toys (opens in new tab)

Smyths Toys deal has a similar deal with Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition, Sports Party, Trials Rising and more available to buy at a heavily discounted price.

Looking for more deals? Check out T3's best Nintendo Switch deals for October 2022.

Why get this Nintendo Switch game deal today

With the cost of living rising, it's always good to see cheap deals on some genuinely great games. While I can't speak to all of these titles, I can thoroughly recommend Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, the delightful platformer, Rayman Legends, as well as the physics-based motorcycle racer, Trials Rising.

Two Assassin's Creed titles in one pack also mean that you can potentially walk away with three games. Quite a steal. Naturally, there are also a handful of party games that would work well at any gathering for family or friends. Well worth thinking about.