Ubisoft leaks next major Mario game release date ahead of Nintendo Direct

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Ubisoft has seemingly leaked the release date for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope on Nintendo Switch ahead of today's Nintendo Direct presentation.

It appears that the developer published the release date on its official store (opens in new tab) earlier than planned with anyone concerned that the upcoming Mario game wouldn't make its intended 2022 release date, now able to rest easy. According to the page, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is scheduled to release on October 20th, 2022.

With Splatoon 3 set to launch in September and Pokémon Scarlet / Violet due for November, this date makes a lot of sense, as Nintendo likes to aim for at least one major release every month. The first game, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, originally launched in August 2017 and has gone on to accumulate at least two million sales in its first year.

T3 has reached out to Ubisoft for comment.

The synopsis for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope reads as such: "An entity named Cursa has been seeking out the energy of the titular Sparks, creatures formed by the fusion of Lumas and Rabbids, and while doing so has plunged the galaxy into chaos. Mario and his friends must travel to different worlds to restore peace to the galaxy, save the Sparks, and defeat Cursa."

Additionally, a handful of new screenshots were found alongside the launch date with a new character joining the group – and it's none other than the plumber's pesky nemesis, Bowser, who is now playable by the looks of things. Check out the images below:

New Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope screenshots have been released which appears to show that Bowser will actually become a playable character in the new game 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/8mu7NuS1XBJune 27, 2022 See more

October is now looking very stacked for major video game releases if this date proves true. A few examples of titles launching during the month include Overwatch 2, Forspoken, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Gotham Knights , A Plague Tale: Requiem and Marvel's Midnight Suns. Throw in a Mario game and it's going to be quite a busy few weeks.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is officially scheduled to release sometime in 2022 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. We'll likely find out more during the 25-minute Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase , which is set to take place later today.