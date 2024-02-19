Nintendo Switch 2 shocker: don't expect it this year after all

Quick Summary Games industry sources claim that Nintendo has put back the launch date for its next-generation console until March 2025. The gaming giant has reportedly informed publishers and developers of its new plans.

Contrary to previous reports, it seems that Nintendo's next console will not be released in August. In fact, it won't be released in 2024 at all.

"Industry sources" have revealed that the Japanese gaming giant no longer plans to launch the proposed Nintendo Switch 2 later this year. However, slightly better news is that they've been told to expect it to arrive in Q1 2025 instead – most likely next March.

Bloomberg claims that games publishers have been informed of the "delay" by Nintendo itself: "Nintendo Co. is advising game publishers that its next-generation console will be delayed until the early months of 2025, according to people with knowledge of the matter," it writes.

"[It] has told some publishing executives not to expect the console until March 2025 at the earliest."

That may come as a huge disappointment to some who have been saving their pennies for the new machine. However, if you are in the market for an existing Nintendo Switch, you can look forward to some amazing deals on the build up to the holiday season – Black Friday, anyone?

It's worth noting that the Bloomberg report has also been corroborated by others, including VGC and Eurogamer. They have each spoken with their own sources who confirm the later launch window.

Nintendo Switch 2: what we know so far

There were many reports suggesting that a Nintendo Switch 2 (or whatever it turns out to be called) will be launched in 2024. But, while that is now unlikely, we still have some idea of what to expect.

For starters, it is claimed that the console will not only be backward compatible with existing Switch games, developers are being encouraged to release patches to "boost" the gameplay – either through resolution or frame rates.

In addition, the console is heavily tipped to run on a new custom Nvidia chipset that could include features such as DLSS to further improve frame rates, and ray tracing.

Finally (for now), the Nintendo Switch 2 will again be a handheld console but with a larger 8-inch display.

We'll keep you up to date on all the additional Switch 2 news as and when it drops.