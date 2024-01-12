Nintendo Switch 2 release date revealed by audio firm, but there's a catch

Altec Lansing posts Switch 2's release window before withdrawing it again

A Switch 2 render
(Image credit: ProtectYourBubble)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

Audio firm Altec Lansing caused somewhat a stir among gamers eager to find out more details on the Nintendo Switch 2 yesterday. It revealed that the Japanese gaming giant's next-gen console will be released in "September 2024".

However, it seems that the excitement was premature as the company soon after withdrew its statement, saying that it was just a "guess".

Altec Lansing originally made its estimation in a press release about a new partnership with peripheral manufacturer Ai Shark (formerly GameShark): "The official launch is planned to coincide with the Nintendo Switch 2 in September 2024," it said (via Eurogamer).

It then replaced the online release with an adapted version that now reads that it "plans on introducing its new offering in time for the holiday season 2024".

That was followed by an X (formerly Twitter) post by renowned games journalist Jason Schreier. He claimed to have spoken to an Ai Shark spokesperson who revealed the company was "just guessing".

In all honesty, it's not a bad guess if that's the case. We'd put the new console announcement around summertime, with a release in the autumn (fall).

Nintendo often likes to unveil its new consoles months before release, and many analysts share the belief that the new machine will be available later this year. And, if Nintendo wants to make a mark during holiday season 2024, it needs to ramp up the hype.

We wouldn't be surprised, therefore, to see Nintendo Switch 2 (or whatever it is called) hit stores in September / October time.

As for Altec Lansing's announcement, it has revealed that it will be the first licensee of Ai Shark's new AI-powered gaming software, which is aimed at helping players through hints and assistance rather than the old GameShark cheat systems.

It will be integrated in future headphones, it says, which is interesting in its own right. However, the details were somewhat overshadowed by the other, sexier information that first appeared in the company's CES press release.

Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

