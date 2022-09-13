PS5 and Nintendo Switch events are happening today, here's what we're expecting

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's a good day to like video games. Sony and Nintendo have both announced separate video presentations to tease upcoming games coming to the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch , respectively.

A Nintendo Direct will first take place at 7AM PT / 10AM ET / 3PM BST on September 13th, where 40-minutes worth of information "mostly" focused on Nintendo Switch titles launching in the winter will be shown off. The games maker has held a presentation of some kind every year since 2012, often one of its biggest for new reveals.

Sony then followed this news by announcing that a PlayStation State of Play event will stream at 3PM PT / 6PM ET / 11PM BST on the same date. Tying into Tokyo Game Show, the 20-minute livestream will provide new updates and gameplay surrounding 10 games coming to PS5, PS4 and PSVR 2.

"For tomorrow’s show, we’ll have some great updates from our amazing Japanese partners, along with a few other surprises from developers all around the world," said Sony Interactive Entertainment content communications senior director Sid Shuman (via a blog post). (opens in new tab)

This is the first time that Sony and Nintendo have held events like this on the same day. The closest comparison would be E3 when each platform holder would host its own games event in close proximity, along with Xbox. With that, we're expecting big things – especially from Nintendo.

Why Nintendo? Well, it's fair to say that Nintendo Directs have a better history of having megaton announcements that no one saw coming or even predicted. Often major games will be announced and released within a three to four-month period, something no other major developer really does. It's also because we know very little about Nintendo's upcoming slate of releases outside of the next couple of months, so we can definitely expect some big things for 2023.

The most obvious are the rumoured Zelda ports of Twilight Princess HD and Wind Waker HD from the Wii U to the Nintendo Switch. I'd be over the moon with this alone, personally, having both titles and Skyward Sword on one system is any Zelda fan's dream. That said, I can still see Nintendo providing another trailer for Breath of the Wild 2 . No official title has been revealed yet (Nintendo believes the name to be a spoiler) but with the game launching in Spring 2022, this might be the best time to start the marketing train properly.

Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess HD ports have been rumoured for years at this point – is it finally time? (Image credit: Nintendo)

Aside from this, a release date for Advance Wars seems likely following its delay due to the Ukraine-Russia war. A Metroid Prime remake has also been teased by several insiders, so that seems a good bet too. I can also see new content for Splatoon 3 , Nintendo Switch Sports and Mario Strikers: Battle League teased for the coming months.

Finally, I feel like a new Mario feels probable. Super Mario Odyssey launched in October 2017 so something has to be in the pipeline, be that 2D or 3D. If not, potentially a new Yoshi game as we've had nothing from the green dinosaur since 2019 and Nintendo likes to keep the platformers coming.

PlayStation is a bit harder to pin down. Sony's State of Play presentations have ranged from amazing to disappointing, showing both big reveals and announcements that could have been a Tweet or blog post, so anything can happen. God of War Ragnarok has a good chance, now that the highly anticipated sequel launches in November and I feel it's time for Little Devil Inside to get a release date with a tentative 2022 launch listed.

With God of War Ragnarok launching in November, will Sony premiere more gameplay? (Image credit: Sony Santa Monica)

Sony's wording also makes it seems as if a focus on third-party studios, so this could mean Square-Enix, Sega or Capcom making an appearance. This isn't a PlayStation Showcase, either, so the likes of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or any further new first-party properties seem slim. Still, it's set to be an exciting day all around.

The Nintendo Direct can be viewed across Nintendo's YouTube (opens in new tab) and Twitch (opens in new tab), however, will not be livestreamed in the UK due to the mourning period of Queen Elizabeth II. Meanwhile, PlayStation's State of Play event can be viewed globally across Sony's own YouTube (opens in new tab) and Twitch (opens in new tab) channels.