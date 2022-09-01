Nintendo Direct focused on Zelda reportedly coming soon – just don't expect Breath of the Wild 2

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A new Nintendo Direct is reportedly set to take place sometime in September with The Legend of Zelda series set to be one of the main focuses.

That's according to Giant Bomb reporter Jeff Grubb and VentureBeat managing editor Mike Minotti (via VGC (opens in new tab)), who revealed that Twilight Princess HD and Wind Waker HD will be announced for Nintendo Switch during the presentation. Grubb also made comments earlier this year that the beloved Zelda titles will look to replace the absence left by Breath of the Wild 2 this holiday.

The week of September 12th was noted by Grubb as the likely date for announcements to be made, having a "pretty good source" confirming it to the journalist. Nintendo has held a Nintendo Direct in September every year since 2016, so this seems a good bet.

"100% there’s a Nintendo Direct in September, it’s that simple," said Grubb. "There is still some uncertainty about whether this will be a general [Nintendo Direct], maybe a Mini, there was some talk of it being a Partner Direct".

Minotti then stated that: "The one thing we are very, very sure is being announced at this [Nintendo] Direct are the Wind Waker and Twilight Princess ports for Switch. Grubb then added: I think there’s going to be a lot of Zelda stuff at this thing. I think this is like a Zelda blowout for Nintendo."

Similarly, it was noted that a Metroid Prime remaster could make an appearance at the same presentation, however, that was more speculation.

"The Metroid Prime thing seems like it should be happening. It’s a lot of remasters to announce in one thing, but maybe that will be a little bit of a theme here," Minotti explained.

Check out the full comments below:

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD originally launched on the Nintendo Wii U in September 2013 before The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess received the same HD treatment for the console in March 2016. Fans (including myself) have been clamouring for both titles' releases on Nintendo Switch for years.

Breath of the Wild 2 was initially scheduled for a 2022 release date with speculation suggesting November was the original launch window – most notably, this was mentioned on an IGN Nintendo podcast in December 2021. The game will now arrive in spring 2023.

To keep up with all of the news, rumours and everything else, head to T3's Breath of the Wild 2 hub for the latest details.