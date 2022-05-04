Two major Zelda games might be coming to Switch this year, making up for Breath of the Wild 2's absence

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Two new games in The Legend of Zelda series might finally be coming to Nintendo Switch later this year, making up for the absence of Breath of the Wild 2.

That's according to several comments made by VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb during an episode of his Last of the Nintendogs podcast. Answering a question from a listener about whether Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess HD will be announced and released later this year to fill in the gap left by Breath of the Wild 2, Grubb explained that he can see a Zelda release in October.

"They want to have a Zelda thing every year, they've been holding onto this. Why wouldn't they just put it out this year? And if they don't put this out, or some other Zelda thing this year instead of just waiting for Breath of the Wild 2, I will just not understand," he said.

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess both received HD releases for the Nintendo Wii U in September 2013 and March 2016, respectively. Fans of the series (including myself) have been hoping Nintendo would port both games over to Nintendo Switch either separately, or ideally in one bundle.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

"I think that game, as much as it was a joke in the Mega64 video, I do believe it actually does come out in October. I think we get Metroid Prime one remaster in November and then I think we get Advance Wars 1 + 2 in December," Grubb continued.

"There's probably going to be like an actual new game in those months somewhere, but I think those games make a lot of sense in all of those time frames. I suppose Zelda could come out in September, maybe, but they already got a couple of games in September, so October still sounds right to me."

The full conversation can be watched below (50:24 mark).

Wind Waker and Twilight Princess are two of the most beloved games in the Zelda series, so this would certainly appease a lot of fans. As the HD edition is exclusively locked to the Wii U, a console that only 13 million people owned as opposed to the 100 million-plus that have a Switch, this would be a great way to get the titles into more players' hands. Nintendo also released Skyward Sword HD for Nintendo Switch in July 2021, so does have a recent history with this sort of thing.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 was delayed earlier this year from its initial 2022 launch window to 2023, however, Nintendo promised that the game will be "something special" and will be worth the wait.

To keep up with all of the news, rumours and everything else, head to T3's Breath of the Wild 2 hub for the latest details.