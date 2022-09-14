PSVR 2 is getting a Star Wars game

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sony has revealed that Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge will be coming to PSVR 2 in an all-new enhanced edition.

As unveiled during the PlayStation maker's State of Play events, players will begin their story as a droid repair technician who gets swept up in a grand adventure when they crash land on the planet Batuu after an attack by the Guavian Death Gang. It's set to release sometime in 2023 the virtual reality headset, after first coming to the Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2.

Fan favourite characters like R2-D2, C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), and Hondo Ohnaka (Jim Cummings) will appear, alongside several new faces such as the boisterous barkeep Seezelslak (Bobby Moynihan), treasure hunter Lens Kamo (Karla Crome), and Guavian Death Gang leader Tara Rashin (Debra Wilson).

Check out the trailer for Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge – Enhanced Edition below:

"Utilising all tech that the PSVR2 has to offer, the game pushes what’s possible with VR to immerse you within the world of Star Wars like never before. The high-fidelity visual experience will include headset-based controller tracking and eye tracking ensuring that your movements and direction you look are reflected as you play," " said ILMxLab publicity manager Scott Mayer (via a PS blog post (opens in new tab)).

"The audio and haptics also play a major role in the experience, where you’ll be able to hear the soundscape surround you with rich 3D audio and feel even the smallest detail with the haptics built into the PSVR 2 Sense controller and headset. Combining all the sensory features that the PSVR 2 has to offer, the experience will make you feel as though you are living within the Star Wars galaxy."

Further details are expected to be announced in the coming months. Last month, Sony finally confirmed an early 2023 release window for PSVR 2, so could we possible see Galaxy's Edge at launch, or maybe it would make for a good May (the) 4th launch date.

(Image credit: ILMxLab / Disney)

