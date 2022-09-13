James Bond returns to Nintendo with GoldenEye 007, while Xbox version loses one key feature

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Nintendo has revealed the return of GoldenEye 007 (or as it's known more widely GoldenEye 64) with the beloved first-person shooter will be coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Developed by Rare for the Nintendo 64, Pierce Brosnan's first outing as the world's most famous spy has remained a cult classic among the games community. It's now set to return as part of the Expansion Pass for Nintendo Switch online in its HD version.

No release date was shared for the title, however, a further selection of N64 games – such as Mario Party, Pokémon Stadium, Excitebike 64 and more – was said to be rolling out in 2022 and 2023. With that, it's fair to assume GoldenEye 007 will make its way out around a similar time.

Check out the trailer for the next wave of N64 games on Nintendo Switch online, including GoldenEye 007:

It was subsequently confirmed that GoldenEye 007 will launch across Xbox consoles as well as Xbox Game Pass. It will Include achievements, 4K resolution and a better framerate that is said to improve split-screen local multiplayer on top of the single-player mode. Interestingly though, the online portion of the game will be completely exclusive to the Nintendo Switch version.

"Since its original release in 1997, GoldenEye 007 has remained a beloved classic in the hearts and minds of millions of fans worldwide," said Rare studio head Craig Duncan (via a blog post (opens in new tab)).

"Today, we’re excited to announce that a new generation of players will soon get to experience the genre-defining stealth shooter gameplay for themselves, faithfully recreated to preserve the action and excitement of the original while adding new features for the modern age of gaming."

GoldenEye 007 will be made available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S as part of an Xbox Game Pass subscription. Additionally, players who own a digital copy of Rare Replay, the 30-game compilation of classics from Rare, will be able to download the game for free.