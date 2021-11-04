Nintendo Switch Online would be complete with these 5 N64 games

Nintendo 64 games are now out in the wild and available to access via the Nintendo Switch Online service. Launched alongside the new Expansion Pack on October 26th, Nintendo fans are finally able to play the likes of Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Star Fox 64, and many more.

For the collection to feel truly complete, however, there are a number of N64 classics that need, nay, must be added. There's obviously some logistics to get around, be that licensing, peripherals, sponsorships or whatever else was agreed at the time. But this is my dream list! Let's just say Nintendo somehow convinces all of the license holders to play ball and go from there. Throw them a few coins, so to speak. Maybe a cameo in the Mario movie, I don't know.

There's even the chance that some of these might actually happen too, with a datamine uncovering 38 games that are potentially planned for the online service at some point down the line (as spotted by MondoMega ). Taking that all into consideration, let's look at the top five games that I want to be added to Nintendo Switch Online.

Super Smash Bros.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Let's begin with a series that has only grown exponentially with every iteration since. Masahiro Sakurai's Super Smash Bros has come a long way but the original is still a fantastic experience all-around.

It's a perfect multiplayer companion for the system, featuring fun mini-games – such as Break the Targets and Board the Platforms, which would either go on to be downgraded in later entries or disappear entirely – and the same high standard of fighting combat you'd expect. Additionally, it would just be nice for people to see how it all began.

Pokémon Stadium

(Image credit: Nintendo)

While battling Pokémon in 3D on an ultra-widescreen is always a cool sight realised, it's really the mini-games I want – specifically the ones from Pokémon Stadium 2. Topsy-Turvey, Eager Eevee, Furret's Frolic, Clear Cut Challenge, ah the list goes on.

There are some complications in making this happen though, with the Transfer Pak being a core component for transferring Pokémon back and forth between Game Boy and console. That said, I'm sure the wizards at Nintendo can think of a workaround, or you can just axe that add-on altogether, for me. If not, I'd settle for Pokémon Puzzle League. I'm a reasonable man.

Goldeneye 007

(Image credit: Rare / Nintendo)

It's impossible to talk about the dream N64 collection without mentioning the beloved first-person shooter that is Goldeneye 007. Great film, great game. This gem is renowned for its addictive multiplayer, never surpassed in most people's eyes as the ultimate James Bond game. The issue? Licensing the likeness of every actor that features. 007 might have a license to kill but Nintendo doesn't have a license for James Bond.

Diddy Kong Racing

(Image credit: Rare / Nintendo)

Arguably better than Mario Kart 64, Diddy Kong Racing offers karts, hovercrafts and planes as a vehicle type. It even came with its own story mode, again another one over the plumber. It was so good that it even received an enhanced remake in 2007. Developed by Rare at the top of its game, it's time to put Donkey Kong's nephew back in the spotlight.

Mario Party 2

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The ultimate Mario Party game! A dozen or so entries later and it's never been beaten. It might just be from the adrenaline rush I've had playing Mario Party Superstars these last few days, yet Mario Party 2 has all the elements of a perfect Mario Party.

It built off the original superbly, giving each board an interesting theme – be that Space, Horror, Mystery, Western or Pirate. Oh, and let's not forget the quality of the mini-games. Unrivalled and unmatched still. The likes of Platform Peril, Hot Rope Jump, Bumper Balls, Hexagon Heat, Toad in the Box. Just pure perfection all-around. It needs to happen.

Honourable mentions: Banjo-Tooie, Conker's Bad Fur Day, Mario Golf and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater

A Nintendo Switch Online subscription and its Expansion Pack tier can be purchased at $49.99 / £34.99 / AU$59.95 per year. A Family Membership subscription (which can support up to eight Nintendo accounts) can otherwise be bought for $79.99 / £59.99 / AU$109