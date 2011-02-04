Nintendo 3DS price drops below £200 at Sainsbury's

3DS price wars begin as Sainsbury's breaks the £200 barrier

Supermarket chain Sainsbury's has announced it will sell the upcoming Nintendo 3DS for just £199.99 becoming the first national retailer to drop the portable games console below the £200 mark.

Following the official European unveiling of the Nintendo 3DS last month in which the glasses-free 3D pocket-friendly games console was pegged with a March 25th UK arrival, the majority of UK retailers earmarked the revolutionary gadget with a £229.99 price tag.

Whilst this lofty price point has steadily been reduced over the past weeks, Sainsbury's has become the first retailer to offer the 3DS for under £200 as standard. Online outlet ShopTo.Net recently dropped the console's price to just £199.85 for a 'limited time only'.

Chasing the low-end Sainsbury's pricing for the 3DS, Amazon, Play.com and fellow supermarket Asda are all currently offering the device for pre-order at £202.

Eager gamers looking to take advantage of the orange supermarket's 3DS deal ahead of the console's release next month can pre-order the device now either online or via one of the chain's 300 larger stores. Sweetening the deal those venturing to a physical outlet to place their orders will be rewarded with 1000 bonus Nectar points.

Speaking on the Sainsbury's offering the retailer's chief games buyer Gurdeep Hunjan said: “If you're looking for a Nintendo 3DS, this is a great way to secure one now and save some cash.”

Is the Nintendo 3DS's price tag still to high? Share your thoughts on the upcoming console release via the T3 Twitter and Facebook feeds.

Via: PocketLint