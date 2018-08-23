Nikon Z7 and Z6 are the Nikon mirrorless cameras you've been waiting for

After weeks of teasing Nikon has finally revealed its new full-frame mirrorless camera system.

The new Z-mount system features a new, larger-diameter mount, which unlocks further possibilities of lens design, increasing greater capabilities in optical performance.

This is a new chapter for Nikon, and continues the brand's "relentless pursuit of ultimate performance".

The first cameras in this new Z-mount system are the Nikon Z7 and Z6, both equipped with a full-frame CMOS sensor with built-in focal-plane phase-detection auto focus, and the latest image-processing engine, EXPEED 6.

The Z7 has a 46 megapixel sensor, and supports an ISO range of 64–25600. It'll be ideal for situations where sharpness and detail is everything, such as landscape photography and studio work.

The Z6 will probably be better suited to most photographers (for a start, it'll be a little more affordable). It has a 24 megapixel sensor, and supports the wider ISO range of 100–51200.

The Z6 will be more suited to situations where speed is key (such as sports photography) and low-light environments.

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

The cameras also have a different AF systems, with the Z6 sporting 273 phase-detect AF points, with an impressive 12fps, while the Z7 features 493 phase-detect focus points and a burst rate of 9fps.

Elsewhere the cameras are essentially identical, with 4K video recording, 5-axis image stabilization, an OLED electronic viewfinder, XQD memory card slot, batteries which support USB charging and WI-FI.

The Z mount system will offer a variety of high-performance lenses. Initially you'll have the option of a 24-70mm f/4 zoom, or 35mm f/1.8 or 50mm f/1.8 prime lenses.

Nikon has also announced its working on the fastest lens in its history with f/0.95. That'll be released next year.

Of course, there will also be an adapter which will let you use all of your old NIKKOR F mount lenses, as well.

The Nikon Z7 with the 24-70mm f/4 len is priced £3,999, while the Nikon Z6 will be priced at £2,599 with the same lens.

Shipping for the Z7 expected to start on September 27, while the Z6 will follow a little later in the year (end of November).