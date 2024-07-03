New Tudor Black Bay will be loved by Formula 1 fans

Quick Summary A new Tudor Black Bay watch has been launched. The Black Bay Ceramic Blue has been designed in conjunction with the Visa Cash App F1 team.

If we tried hard to rank the best watches on the market, we'd probably be inundated with different models. Over the past few years, releases from across the market have taken the watch world by storm, offering never before seen value and pushing the boundary of innovation.

Hard pressed though we may be to pinpoint exact models worthy of discussion, the Tudor Black Bay is probably a worthy contender. Coming from the sister brand of Rolex, the Black Bay range is expansive, with something for everyone.

Now, they've added another model to the range. This time, it links into the brand's partnership with the Visa Cash App RB Formula 1 team.

The model – dubbed the Tudor Black Bay Ceramic Blue – features a striking dial in the same hue as the team's signature design work. It's a watch which has already been spotted on the wrist of drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Riccardo.

That utilises a 41mm case crafted from matt black ceramic. The bezel is a PVD-coated steel, designed to utilise the same black hue.

Inside, you'll find a manufacturer calibre MT5602-1U movement. That's an automatic movement which is both COSC and METAS certified, to ensure it keeps the highest standards of accuracy. You'll even find a 70 hour power reserve, making it easy to leave this off the wrist for a few days without fear of it losing power.

It's also waterproof up to 200m. That's great for peace of mind, and offers enough resilience for pretty much everyone on the planet.

Users will even find a choice of strap options on offer. There's a hybrid leather and rubber strap, with stitching along the edges which matches the blue of the dial. There's also a fabric strap with the same blue hue running through the centre.

Priced at £4,420, this model is only a little more costly than the standard Black Bay. For that added cost, you'll get something much more unique, though, which is always a winner to us.