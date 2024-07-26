New PS5 controller upgrade could save you money – but you might not get it

Quick Summary PS5 owners have just got a money-saving upgrade – but only some of them. The change affects controller charging in rest mode.

If you're a fan of console gaming, you'll almost certainly be a fan of the PS5. Whether your allegiances like with it or elsewhere in the segment, the console has gone from strength to strength.

Just yesterday, we reported on a new suite of features for the console. Those upgrades offered some ease of use upgrades for users, as well as a handful of bug fixes.

Now, another boost has come to the device. That will see something called 'Adaptive Charging' come to the console – and specifically to the controllers.

How does it work? Well, simply put, the feature would allow the device to monitor charge levels and adjust the power delivered to those devices accordingly.

That affects controllers connected when the device is in rest mode. Users will also be able to turn off the power to any unused ports entirely. That can be set to a specific time period, to enable user to customise things to their preference.

It could prove to be a game-changing feature, too – well, at least for your wallet! Sony claim that charging controllers in rest mode uses more than 2W of power.

This feature – coupled with another to disconnect from the internet connection – can reduce that down to just 0.5W. That's a 75% reduction in the energy used, saving you money and reducing energy usage.

So, what's the catch? Well, it only works with one specific kind of PS5 console. That's the latest model, which was announced in October last year and has the option of a detachable disc drive.

It will also only work when using an official DualSense Edge wireless controller, a PlayStation VR2 Sense controller or a PlayStation Access controller. That's bad news for anyone who has opted for a third-party solution.

Still, it's a nifty idea. I'd certainly hope that the swathes of older models can also be upgraded with this further down the line, to give the feature a wider impact. Still, if you meet the requirements, it's a decent boost to receive.