PS5 gets a free upgrade with a couple of handy new features

Quick Summary PS5 users just got a neat free upgrade with some cool new features. That includes some useful additions, as well as bug fixes for the system as a whole.

When it comes to console gaming, there really are only two major options on the market. The sector has been a duopoly for generations, with brand loyalty seeing many users retained across device lifespans.

While some may opt for the Xbox Series X, others will align their allegiance with the PS5 system. The shapely white box has become an icon of modern console gaming, soaring to popularity after stocking issues plagued the early release.

Now, users are getting a sweet free upgrade – which includes some new features. That's on top of a handful of bug fixes, which should make the overall user experience much more enjoyable.

So, what can we expect? Well, the headline change is that users can now invite players to game sessions by simply sharing a URL. To work, users will need to open the game session action card and select 'Share Link'.

From there, they'll need to scan the QR code with their phone. That will enable them to share the link with other players. The only other caveat is that it must be an open session which anyone can join.

Elsewhere, an update to the Voice Command system should make it easier for gamers to access assistance as they play. By saying "Show Game Help" the action cards for the help screen will appear.

That is available as part of the Voice Command feature, which is currently only available in English, for players with PlayStation Network accounts in the UK and the USA.

Other fixes are made to the performance and stability of system software. That might not be as noticeable, though it should help to ensure the smooth running of your gaming sessions.

There is also an update to the software of the DualSense wireless controller. That's designed to offer improved stability, making them better to use. You might also notice a few updates to the messaging within the system menus, and updates to their usability on some screens.