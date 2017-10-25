New Nissan Leaf Nismo edition shown off at Tokyo Motor Show

Nissan has fully unveiled the Nismo edition of its new all-electric Leaf. T3 first reported on the Nissan Leaf Nismo concept a few weeks ago at the new Leaf's European unveiling in Oslo, Norway, however now the vehicle has been shown off in its full glory.

Differences to the new Nissan Leaf include a sportier exterior designed by Nismo, the company's motorsports and in-house tuning division, enhanced aerodynamic performance with less lift, sport-tuned suspension, high-performance tyres, and an all new black interior finished with classic Nismo red accents.

While actual specs and power have yet to be released, with Nissan simply stating that it is fitted with a "custom-tuned computer that delivers instant acceleration at all speeds", knowing Nismo as we do here at T3 we're expecting a marked jump up when compared to the standard new Nissan Leaf. In addition, considering that Nissan has also just revealed that it is going to be featuring from 2018 in the FIA Formula E racing championship for all-electric vehicles, this Nismo edition seems well timed.

Prices for the Nismo edition have also not been released so far, however, the launch edition Nissan LEAF 2.ZERO, which will be the first model in Europe to be fully equipped with ProPILOT, is priced at £26,490, so we're expecting the Nismo edition to go for north of £30,000 upon release.

More information about the new 2018 Nissan Leaf can be found over on the manufacturer's official website.