New iPhone launch: everything to expect from today's 12 September Apple event

Apple's new iPhone Xs event takes place today (September 12), and as well as announcing a new iPhone range, the American maker is also slated to unveil plenty more new tech too, with everything from a new Apple Watch to a new iPad on the cards.

As such, we've decided to clearly break down every device you could expect to see. These include:

iPhone Xs

iPhone Xs Max

iPhone Xr

Apple Watch Series 4

New iPad

New MacBook

New HomePod

New AirPods

Read on for everything we know already about each product, including its price and release date, as well as our opinion on what we would ideally like to see when the Apple event kicks off at 10AM PDT (18:00PM BST).

iPhone Xs

The successor to the iPhone X, the iPhone Xs is Apple's new flagship phone, and is likely the hottest new piece of technology set to arrive next week. Thanks to a show-all video based on official information, we know it looks like a stone-cold stunner, and its price point has also just been called by the prestigious and often in-the-know Bank of America. That price? $999, which will likely covert to £899 in the UK. Release date is predicted as the end of September.

iPhone Xs Max

The big new brother of the iPhone Xs, the iPhone Xs Max is called to feature a larger screen that should stretch up to a monstrous 6.5-inches and sport a resolution of 2,688 x 1,242. Along with the iPhone XS's new A12 7nm CPU, which is predicted to be much faster than its A11 predecessor, the iPhone Xs Plus will also run iOS 12 out of the box and reportedly come in a natty "new gold" colourway, too. Expect a release date alongside the regular-sized new iPhone at the end of September, as well as a price point starting at £999.

iPhone Xr

The affordable new iPhone this year is a currently unknown model name-wise, although reported in many places as the iPhone Xr, that comes equipped with a large but cheaper LCD screen. The size of that screen has been called at 6.1 inches, which would put it between the 5.8-inch OLED of the Xs, and the up to 6.5-inch OLED on the Xs Plus. Pricing is predicted as $799, or £799 in the UK, and you should expect a release date in October 2018.

Apple Watch Series 4

(Image credit: DBS DESIGNING)

Talk of the Apple Watch Series 4 has been gathering pace now for months now, and exploded recently when plenty of momentum lined up behind a brand new round-faced model. Other new features that have been rumoured to be incoming include and always-on screen and new third-party watch faces. In terms of models, six different variants should be expected (over 38mm and 42mm sizes), while pricing should be around the £329 mark.

New iPad

Apple already released a cheaper iPad earlier in 2018 aimed at students, but as of yet there has been no new iPad Pro 2018, leading to speculation that we could see a new tablet at Apple's incoming event. The big story here is that the new iPad Pro is set for an iPhone X-style overhaul, something that could see the new tablet to come loaded with iOS 12, a TrueDepth camera, notched screen, and AnimojiKit compatibility. Price doesn't look set to deviate from $649 / £619 for the smaller size, and $799 / £769 for the larger.

New MacBook

Apple has already released its new MacBook Pro in mid-2018 (13 and 15-inch), however that has not stopped talk of a new ultra-thin MacBook arriving, too, with Apple's September 12 event pencilled in by many as the unveiling point. Rumours of a thin new system have been circulating for months, too, with a new 13-inch MacBook Air called as far back as May. A new MacBook Air with 2,560 x 1,600 resolution Retina Display? Sounds good to us.

New HomePod

T3 liked Apple's HomePod on review, stating it was an "impressive technical achievement", but felt it fell short in a few key areas, notably in Siri's versatility and its limited use for anyone not fully immersed in Apple's ecosystem. A recent update to HomePod allowed for braces of them to be linked up as stereo pairs, which added much-wanted functionality, but a brand new upgraded speaker that refines the original's technical excellence, would definitely be most welcome and help it compete with Sonos et al.

New AirPods

Finally in the new products we could see unveiled at Apple's new iPhone launch event is an updated version of Apple's AirPods. After all, the original AirPods were launched in 2016, so a launch in late 2018 or early 2019 seems very plausible. Rumour has it price will remain the same at $159 / £159, however there's been talk of wireless charging, advanced noise cancellation tech, and Siri integration, too.