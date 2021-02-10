New Dyson Supersonic hair dryer: Dyson goes red for Valentine's

Dyson has announced a special red edition of the Supersonic hair dryer for Valentine's Day and we think it's the perfect way to truly spoil your loved one on the special day.

As you can see, the new Dyson Supersonic carries over the same design as the regular version but adds a romantic twist with the new red and nickel colour scheme.

It also comes with an attractive red storage case, which protects and neatly stores the Supersonic and all of the attachments.

Of course, Dyson's products rarely come cheap, and this new version of the Supersonic is no exception – priced at £299.99 (which is actually no more than the standard version) on Dyson's website.

Wondering how a hair dryer can cost that much? And whether it's worth it?

Dyson claims that the Supersonic is 'up to eight times faster' than the current top-selling hair dryers in Japan' and 'half the weight'.

In our Dyson Supersonic review, we praised the fact that 'the Dyson Supersonic works so effectively without using damaging heat is a real boon.'

(Image credit: Dyson)

Heat control tech in the head of the Supersonic monitors the heat of the air as it's blown out, maintaining an even temperature and preventing the kind of chronic overheating that your precious curls assuredly do not enjoy.

It also doesn't make a huge amount of noise for such a powerful thing. That's due to clever acoustic engineering.

It's also incredibly easy to use and manoeuvre, with simple temperature up/down controls.

The red edition comes with the full range of attachments – smoothing nozzles of various aperture sizes – diffusers, et al – which all attach via magnets and remain cool to the touch, thanks to Heat Shield technology.

The special red edition Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is available now on Dyson's website for £299.99.

Don't like red? Check out the standard Dyson Supersonic hair dryer below: