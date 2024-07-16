Netflix's new Nicole Kidman trailer has fans agreeing on one thing about the star

The streaming arms race continues apace, as it ever does, and Netflix just unveiled a very interesting movie that it will hope helps it to leapfrog any competition into pole position as the best streaming service our there right now.

It's released what it's calling a teaser trailer for The Perfect Couple, starring Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber, although it's over two minutes long and looks for all the world like a full trailer to us.

The Perfect Couple | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix

The trailer paints a picture of what will almost certainly be a thriller – with Kidman playing celebrated novelist Greer Garrison Winbury as she welcomes her son home for his wedding.

We'll see the family and Winbury through the eyes of Amelia Sacks, that son's fated fiancee, as she navigates an increasingly complicated web of loyalties and tensions between the family members she's introduced to. What's also clear is that at a certain point, things will turn bloody – with a body turning up on the family's extravagant private beach.

The movie's impressive cast doesn't just stop at Kidman and Schreiber, either – it also boasts Eve Hewson, Dakota Fanning, and Meghann Fahy among others. Still, Kidman is undoubtedly the big draw here, and it looks like she'll be on frosty matriarchal form.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

In fact, her frosty form has been the subject of much discussion. Some people feel like she's starting to get a little typecast, with one commenter writing: "Nicole is making the same shows and movies over and over again". Another had a similar angle about how many productions she's been part of recently: "How many movies can we [book] Nicole Kidman to? Netflix: yes".

Still, those cynical reactions – fair though they might be – feel a little harsh to us. Kidman is still capable of some great scenes when she's on form, and her name is clearly a big draw. After all, her recent movie A Family Affair opposite Zac Efron has already proved a hit for Netflix this summer, so she looks like something of a banker for the streamer.

The Perfect Couple is still a little way off – it will stream from 5 September – so if you're a big Kidman fan, now's the time to get that date circled in your calendar. In the meantime, check out the best shows on Netflix this July.