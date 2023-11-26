My unexpected fave PS5 game of 2023 now has 55% off – its lowest-ever price

Hogwarts Legacy ate up hours of time earlier this year – and with 55% off the list price it's at its cheapest price

published

Something quite unexpected happened to me earlier this year: I started playing Hogwarts Legacy on my PS5. And I loved it. Yet as someone who's never exactly been a Harry Potter fan – although the Hogwarts Castle Lego deal did have me tempted – this was sorta perplexing, but I just went with it. Rode the wave, so to speak. 

Anyway, the point of this story is that the PS5 game has 43% off its list price and is now at its lowest-ever price. I stumbled upon this deal whilst curating the best Very Cyber Monday deals – all as part of T3's coverage of the best Black Friday week deals (or was it week(s and weeks?)) – and if I didn't own the game already then I'd have added it straight to basket.

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5): was £64.99, now £28.99 at Very

Save £21: This open-world role-play adventure gradually builds in complexity as you learn more spells, discover more gear and set about stopping Ranrok (an evil goblin). The enemies aren't especially varied, but there's lots to do for many, many hours – so at this price it's a no-brainer purchase.

Honestly the Black Friday deals period has seen retailers delivering console and games deals better than anything else I've set eyes on. It was good enough for me to buy an Xbox Series X, for starters, and I've rounded-up the 5 best console deals from the sales period – if you're looking for Switch or PlayStation or Xbox there's something for everyone. And Hogwarts Legacy is available for all three platforms now. 

It's a good job I have played my way extensively through Hogwarts Legacy, truth be told, as I played it for some 70 hours or more when adding it all up. And seeing as I've just bought Starfield for my shiny new Xbox, I'm largely expecting to plough many of my Christmas days off in late December into playing that new open world...

Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor and AV Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

