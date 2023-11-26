My unexpected fave PS5 game of 2023 now has 55% off – its lowest-ever price

Something quite unexpected happened to me earlier this year: I started playing Hogwarts Legacy on my PS5. And I loved it. Yet as someone who's never exactly been a Harry Potter fan – although the Hogwarts Castle Lego deal did have me tempted – this was sorta perplexing, but I just went with it. Rode the wave, so to speak.

Anyway, the point of this story is that the PS5 game has 43% off its list price and is now at its lowest-ever price. I stumbled upon this deal whilst curating the best Very Cyber Monday deals – all as part of T3's coverage of the best Black Friday week deals (or was it week(s and weeks?)) – and if I didn't own the game already then I'd have added it straight to basket.

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5): was £64.99 , now £28.99 at Very Save £21: This open-world role-play adventure gradually builds in complexity as you learn more spells, discover more gear and set about stopping Ranrok (an evil goblin). The enemies aren't especially varied, but there's lots to do for many, many hours – so at this price it's a no-brainer purchase.

Honestly the Black Friday deals period has seen retailers delivering console and games deals better than anything else I've set eyes on. It was good enough for me to buy an Xbox Series X, for starters, and I've rounded-up the 5 best console deals from the sales period – if you're looking for Switch or PlayStation or Xbox there's something for everyone. And Hogwarts Legacy is available for all three platforms now.

It's a good job I have played my way extensively through Hogwarts Legacy, truth be told, as I played it for some 70 hours or more when adding it all up. And seeing as I've just bought Starfield for my shiny new Xbox, I'm largely expecting to plough many of my Christmas days off in late December into playing that new open world...