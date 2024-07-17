My favourite SodaStream drinks maker is under $60 in the Prime Day sale

If you’ve been looking to curb your soda addiction or make healthier versions of your favorite pop, then you might want to look at SodaStream. SodaStream sparkling water makers fizz up your water with just a press of a button, and its latest appliance, the SodaStream Terra is my personal favorite machine.

Right now, the SodaStream Terra is now under $60 in the best Prime Day deals , taking this popular sparkling water maker to its cheapest ever price.

Originally priced at $99.99, the SodaStream Terra is now just $56.99, thanks to this 43% discount. I rated it highly in my SodaStream Terra review , and commented that it’s a “premium piece of kitchen tech to introduce to your home, especially if you want to healthify your fizz drinks.”

Get 43% off the SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker in the Amazon Prime Day sale. This drinks machine makes fresh sparkling water quickly and easily, so you can enjoy your favorite sodas in a healthier way. It comes with the main sparkling water maker, a 60-litre Co2 cylinder, a bottle and 40ml of bubly drop flavors.

While fizzy drinks are delicious and refreshing, they’re not the healthiest thing in the world, mainly due to their high sugar content. But with the SodaStream Terra, you can make your own carbonated drinks in a quicker and healthier way.

It’s extremely easy to use the SodaStream Terra. All you have to do is fill the bottle with tap water, attach it to the drinks maker and press the button – it’s that simple! The snap-lock bottle clips on tightly and securely to the main device, and offers quick carbonation so your drink is ready in minutes.

The SodaStream Terra is powered by a Co2 cylinder which can carbonate up to 60-litres of water. For a better taste, you can add flavour to your sparkling water with SodaStream or bubly drop flavours, the latter of which is included in your purchase f the SodaStream Terra.