My favourite Prime Day wearable deal isn't a Garmin watch but this

We've seen a ton of excellent Garmin watch deals in this year's Amazon Prime Day sale, but the wearable deal that got me excited was this Whoop offer. If you're unfamiliar with it, Whoop offers its wearable for free and only charges you for the service it provides – and now you can save £40 on said service!

The Whoop 4.0 is a sophisticated fitness tracker designed to monitor a wide array of health metrics, making it ideal for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Unlike traditional trackers, the Whoop 4.0 is screenless, focusing entirely on data collection and analysis through its app.

This device tracks key areas such as recovery, strain, and sleep, using advanced sensors to measure metrics like heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen levels (SpO2), and skin temperature.

WHOOP 4.0 With 12 Month Subscription: was £229, now £189 at Amazon

The Whoop 4.0 tracker offers advanced health monitoring, tracking sleep, recovery, and strain with precision. It’s lightweight, durable, and features personalised coaching, making it perfect for optimising fitness routines.

One of the standout features is its comprehensive sleep analysis, which provides insights into sleep stages and disturbances, helping users optimize their rest for better performance. The Whoop 4.0 also offers personalised coaching and daily recovery scores, guiding users on how much strain their body can handle each day.

The device is lightweight and comfortable, though some users find it less ideal for sleeping due to its width. It is designed to be worn on the wrist or integrated into specialized clothing from the Whoop Body collection. The tracker has a battery life of up to five days and can be charged while worn, adding convenience.

Would you rather still have a cheap Garmin? Check out T3's best Garmin deals roundup. Withings is also having a Flash Sale for those who prefer more sophisticated-looking wearables.