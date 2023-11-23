My 5 top picks in the Carl Friedrik Black Friday sale

I'm getting old, dear reader. While I've tried hard to combat the age-related jokes made by my friends, I've realised they are correct because I'm now getting excited about fancy pieces of luggage. And that must be a sign of age.

Recently, I've gotten into Carl Friedrik. This brand produces exceptional quality leather goods and other luggage – think backpacks, suitcases and the like.

Right now, they have a fantastic Black Friday sale happening with some serious discounts. I've scoured the deals to find my top five picks – read on to see what they are!

Carl Friedrik 72-hour Backpack: was £495 , now £347 at Carl Friedrik

Save £148 on the new 72-hour backpack from Carl Friedrik. I can personally attest to the quality of this as I'm reviewing it right now, and snagging one for under £350 is a bargain.

Carl Friedrik Compact Weekender: was £395 , now £277 at Carl Friedrik

Save £118 on the Carl Friedrik Compact Weekender. I'm a sucker for a holdall – particularly one in a saucy Olive finish – and this is a bargain price to snag a really good one at!

Carl Friedrik The Luggage Set: was £825 , now £578 at Carl Friedrik

Save £247 on The Luggage Set from Carl Friedrik. This is like all of my middle-aged luggage dreams come true, with matching hardshell cases for check-in and carry-on. As a frequent flyer, this is high up on my list.

Carl Friedrik Key Organiser: was £55 , now £39 at Carl Friedrik

Save £16 on the Carl Friedrik Key Organiser. While I can't profess to have used one, it seems like a genuinely brilliant idea! I hate how bulky my keys have become, so I may tempt myself into snagging one of these...