My 5 top picks in the Carl Friedrik Black Friday sale

Get luxury leather goods and luggage for less!

A person using a Carl Friedrik suitcase and holder
(Image credit: Carl Friedrik)
Sam Cross
By Sam Cross
published

I'm getting old, dear reader. While I've tried hard to combat the age-related jokes made by my friends, I've realised they are correct because I'm now getting excited about fancy pieces of luggage. And that must be a sign of age.

Recently, I've gotten into Carl Friedrik. This brand produces exceptional quality leather goods and other luggage – think backpacks, suitcases and the like. 

Right now, they have a fantastic Black Friday sale happening with some serious discounts. I've scoured the deals to find my top five picks – read on to see what they are!

Carl Friedrik 72-hour Backpack:  was £495

Carl Friedrik 72-hour Backpack: was £495, now £347 at Carl Friedrik
Save £148 on the new 72-hour backpack from Carl Friedrik. I can personally attest to the quality of this as I'm reviewing it right now, and snagging one for under £350 is a bargain.

View Deal
Carl Friedrik Compact Weekender:  was £395

Carl Friedrik Compact Weekender: was £395, now £277 at Carl Friedrik
Save £118 on the Carl Friedrik Compact Weekender. I'm a sucker for a holdall – particularly one in a saucy Olive finish – and this is a bargain price to snag a really good one at!

View Deal
Carl Friedrik The Luggage Set:  was £825

Carl Friedrik The Luggage Set: was £825, now £578 at Carl Friedrik
Save £247 on The Luggage Set from Carl Friedrik. This is like all of my middle-aged luggage dreams come true, with matching hardshell cases for check-in and carry-on. As a frequent flyer, this is high up on my list.

View Deal
Carl Friedrik Key Organiser:  was £55

Carl Friedrik Key Organiser: was £55, now £39 at Carl Friedrik
Save £16 on the Carl Friedrik Key Organiser. While I can't profess to have used one, it seems like a genuinely brilliant idea! I hate how bulky my keys have become, so I may tempt myself into snagging one of these...

View Deal
Carl Friedrik Walden wallet:  was £115

Carl Friedrik Walden wallet: was £115, now £81 at Carl Friedrik
Save £34 on the Carl Friedrik Walden wallet. Is there any better gift than a snazzy wallet? I'm not sure, and there are few that are as nice as this one.

View Deal
Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Staff Writer

Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer. 

